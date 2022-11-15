Letters to the Editor

Help the Kyrene Turkey & Trimmings and Winter Wonderland drives
The Kyrene Foundation, in partnership with Sun Valley Church and the Kyrene School District, is hosting its annual Turkey & Trimmings Celebration in November. We are also celebrating the December holidays with Winter Wonderland. We are asking for only monetary donations for both events.
We are unable to accept tangible gift donations– no toys or gift cards please.
Our ambitious goal this year is to raise $40,000 that will provide for over 325 Kyrene families and their 950 children to be served during these holiday seasons.
Needs may vary but our community never wavers.
The Donation Drive 2021 was a great success due to a tremendous outpouring of generosity from our community & partners. The Kyrene Foundation, Sun Valley Church and the Kyrene District were able to ensure over 200 families and 700 children did not go without the simple joys of the holiday season.
The Kyrene Schools Community Foundation (Tax ID# 86-0607130) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and providing resources to children and families in the Kyrene community.
Make an online donation or become a sponsor through Dec. 3 at: kyrenefoundation.org/winterwonderland/
-Rick Richardson, Vice President,
Kyrene Foundation
Kyrene board ‘advocates trendy wokeness’ in gender remarks
The national war to capture the hearts, minds, and bodies of our precious youth in our public-school systems is being waged every day in every state.
The article in the Oct. 19 AFN entitled, “Kyrene Board begrudgingly OKs ban on boys in girls-only sports” underscores that battle right here in Ahwatukee!
The radical movement originated years ago in our universities with support from left wing activist groups including the “trusted” teachers’ unions.
In today’s vernacular they embraced CRT, cancel culture, DEI, and gender identity as they infiltrate the classroom with their incessant rhetoric.
Their “real” intent is to tear down the very foundation of our society by co-opting our children.
Many school boards, administrators, and teachers have become complicit pawns in the war.
The powerful educational hierarchy is statistically, ideologically, and politically left wing. Their financial contributions and voting patterns are factual evidence of their tendencies.
Parents across the nation are grappling with sensitive societal issues, as well as trying to ensure their children receive practical skills to compete in today’s society.
Meanwhile, Kyrene Board members are focused on gender identity issues and unabashedly stated their opposition to the law Save Girls Sports Act as SB 1165 was titled.
Kevin Walsh says, “We do intend to comply with the language. It’s just a question of whether or not we want to have that in our policy.”
Michelle Fahy and Wanda Kolomyjec demurred to the law and sought the elimination of the law’s language from the district’s policy manual.
All three will “sort of “comply, but won’t make it part of the board’s policy manual?
Can you say “double talk?”
Their words are suborning noncompliance by giving administrators and teachers cover for taking ideological and political latitudes in the classroom.
Where do board members derive the statutory right and responsibility to advocate trendy “wokeness”?
The answer is they do not have the authority.
Ideological and political issues are the province of parents.
Examples of actions in public schools around the nation; male transgenders are celebrated as “heroes” for winning athletic competition against girls, biological males are given access to girl’s locker rooms, and counselors circumvent parents in discussions on gender identity.
What’s next, the board’s tacit approval for puberty blockers and transgender surgery including breast and genital removal for minors?
These board members have issued a clear, dangerous, and challenging signal to parents and grandparents alike…. We know better than you, we know better than the law, and we are in charge of your daughters and granddaughters.
Can this happen in our Ahwatukee public schools?
Who should define what is appropriate for our children’s emotional, psychological, sexual, moral, and physical well- being?
Parents of course, not a systemically liberal education bureaucracy.
They are our children; we need to be vigilant and be involved.
-Dave Neal
Sympathy for a cause does not condone lawlessness
Running the letter that touched on election denial in your last issue before the midterms gives no chance to respond in the public forum of the letters page before the election.
However, the question of election denial has to be met with a response that is truthful and measured. I am not happy about defending either person whom the letter writer alleged to be an election denier, but truth is truth.
It is true that Stacey Abrams in Georgia never conceded the governor’s race in 2018, arguing that Brian Kemp, who was secretary of state and in charge of elections, had rigged the game in his favor.
She did however acknowledge that he was the governor of Georgia as a result of the election and the rules of that election.
Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election and conceded it and called on her supporters to give the next president a chance to lead.
Every source for public election information indicates she won the popular vote nationwide, so if there’s any hint of denialism in her public speaking, it’s simply that the Electoral College system can in some cases deny the will of the majority of the nation’s voters because it gives the individual states more power to decide the presidency than it gives to the citizens of the entire United States.
Most of the time the popular vote and the electoral vote coincide. An Electoral College victory over the popular vote only happened five times in our history and 2016 was one of them. It will happen again sometime if the Republic survives all this argumentative nonsense.
These cases do not present a precedent for denying the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for the lack of either a concession speech or an acknowledgment that Mr. Biden is the president of the United States as a result of the election and the rules of that election.
The facts to contradict this conclusion are not in evidence.
In the interests of truth, the letter writer was wrong about the deaths at the Capitol. However, had the letter-writer said that protester Ashlee Babbitt was the only person killed in the police response to the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol, that assertion appears to be correct.
Another protester, Roseanne Boyland, apparently was trounced to death by the surging crowd. Both died as a result of the protesters’ push beyond the barriers set up by the Capitol Police.
(The other deaths all lumped together with the tenuous description of being “connected” to the attack conceivably could have happened had there been no attack.
Several died by natural causes, four police officers took their own lives later, and another officer’s own health condition may have led to his death the day after the protesters attacked him, but the medical examiner did not rule out the possibility that the stress of the event may have hastened his demise by several strokes.)
If you demand that protesters for other causes should respect the police, then it would seem very difficult to claim that the Jan. 6 protesters who breached the Capitol were within “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” as the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states it.
The attacks on property, citizens and police in other cities during widespread protests are unjustified and so do not justify the Jan. 6 attackers. It’s a grave mistake in our discourse to think that sympathy for a cause means the same thing as condoning lawlessness.
-Sal Caputo
