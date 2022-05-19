Senators Sinema and Kelly have an opportunity to stand up for the workers and small employers of Arizona by stopping, once and for all, the PRO Act, and any of its egregious provisions.
Union-backed politicians in Washington have been playing a game of “hide the ball” with the PRO Act, which stands for the Protect the Right to Organize Act.
Obviously, American labor law currently protects the rights of workers to form a union. What supporters of the PRO Act seek, however, are ways to make it easier for union bosses to organize workplaces by relying less and less (perhaps not at all) on worker sentiment.
One anti-worker provision of the PRO Act, for example, would eliminate the secret ballot in union elections and replace it with a “card check” system.
Under a card-check system, instead of conducting a traditional union election in the proper sense, union organizers simply need to secure public signatures from a certain threshold of employees. As soon as the union has the necessary signatures, it can represent all of those employees in a workplace.
Another provision requires employers to hand over private employee information, like their home address, for example, to union bosses during an organizing effort. It’s easy to see how these two provisions together would expose workers to intense pressure, even threats and intimidation.
Under yet another PRO Act provision, once a workplace has been organized, it becomes compulsory for workers to join the union or pay union dues. Refusal to do so results in employee termination. Under this provision, Arizona right-to-work law, as well as those of every other right-to-work state, would be scrapped.
By now, it should be clear what the PRO Act is about: making unionizing easier by restricting worker free choice.
Fortunately, the PRO Act has not yet become law; it lacks sufficient support in the U.S. Senate.
Nevertheless, its supporters have attempted to insert these and other provisions into different bills considered more likely to pass. First, they added key
PRO Act provisions to the Build Back Better Act. When that failed, the House snuck provisions into the America COMPETES Act.
It remains unclear if a final compromise version of the COMPETES Act between the House and Senate will contain these zombie job-killing provisions. Senators Sinema and Kelly could help workers once again by insisting that they are excluded from the final bill.
Then they should tell their colleagues that it’s the game over for the PRO Act.
Colin Diaz is president and CEO of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce.
