Stop trying to make America like Cuba
You totalitarian Marxists just can’t seem to help yourselves, can you? Every election cycle you trot out the same old tired mantra.
Republicans are racists, misogynistic, homophobic, xenaphobic, Islamiphobic, etc. Words that most of you know to be untrue. But you’ve been trained to bully, intimidate and create chaos, so the public is fed this dreck endlessly by the corrupt media. These people are not journalists. They are ardent and ruthless Trump haters who will say or do anything that could result in his defeat.
After reading a letter in the last issue of this paper, I felt compelled to address some of the glaring inaccuracies. The level of hatred for our President is off-the-charts irrational. He is probably the least racist president since Lincoln.
Most of the lies listed in the letter have thankfully been mitigated or thoroughly debunked months ago, yet Trump’s detractors continue to present them as facts. Trump never put Mexican children in cages. The pictures you saw on the dishonest CNN and MSNBC were actually taken during the Obama administration, and I’m astounded that anyone still believes otherwise.
And he never called Mexicans rapists and murderers. He was referring to the MS13 gang.
And so-called peaceful protestors being shot with pepper spray? There is nothing peaceful about violent thugs who are attacking people and destroying property. Let’s call them what they are: Rioters, not protestors.
Check the facts on sources other than the dishonest hate-Trump channels. Trump does tend to exaggerate at times, but lying is not “the rule for him.” It is the rule for the left-wing media.
I will skip to the worst of the allegations, the comparison of our President to a Nazi. This is probably as low as you people can go and anyone who makes such a claim should be ashamed. I am fortunate to have no relatives who lived through the horror of the death camps, but calling our President a Nazi is a terrible insult to those who suffered at the hands of the real Nazis.
These were sociopathic monsters who imprisoned, tortured and murdered millions of helpless people. Placing Trump in this category is not only foolish, it’s evil.
And finally, I know that America has been dumbed down intentionally by those who wish to erase our history and destroy our country, but have you forgotten your basic civics lessons?
We have elections. We have checks and balances that limit a president’s power. We have term limits. So, the idea that Trump is going to take over the country and become a dictator is simply ludicrous.
If you truly wish to live in a Communist country, please move to China or Cuba and stop trying to remake America in their image. You won’t be missed.
-Jan Johnson
