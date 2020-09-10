It’s no secret that life can take us on unexpected turns. We are witnessing history in the making with all the changes demanded by living life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but at what cost? We’ve all had to learn how to adapt in this unseen situation.
So how do we cope?
As a college student, when I found out in the spring there were no more in-person classes at the University of Arizona, I felt extremely overwhelmed, not knowing if I would be successful with online learning, and how would I adapt to learning from home.
It’s no surprise that the environment at a college campus is very different from doing college at home. At college, I would go to basketball games and hang out with my friends when I didn’t have class – unlike at home, where I would use Zoom to attend my classes. During my free time I would hang out spending time with my family at home.
Both situations are very different, but I enjoy them both equally. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an extrovert and loved being social.
So, coming home at first was really hard, trying to succeed in my classes and making sure I stayed in contact with friends. As time went by, I found a new rhythm and learned that learning online had its advantages.
Recently I found out about a special program, Stephen Ministries, that my church offers for one-on-one support to congregation members.
Stephen Ministries is a nondenominational organization and their headquarters are based in St. Louis, Missouri. The ministry was founded by psychologist, Rev. Kenneth C Haugk in 1975.
When dealing with stress, Stephen Minister Deb Dusseau suggests exercise, having zoom meetings with friends, paying less attention to what you cannot control, trying new recipes, getting more sleep, and starting daily devotionals.
Personally, I’ve always been the kind of person that wanted to have complete control, but in reality, none of us have complete control. Even though things seem harder now, they will always get better.
Our perspective is everything, and it’s reassuring to know that you are not alone in feelings of stress and confusion. Like I said, we’re living in a unique time, where we have to completely redefine normal and what it means. But I am positive that we will come back even stronger as a community, and find our way back.
Hope Baker interned this summer at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church in Ahwatukee. A junior studying Communication at the University of Arizona, Hope has worked as an advocate promoting inclusion for people with disabilities.
