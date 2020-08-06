Maricopa County is only second to Los Angeles County in the number of homeless pets here. That’s a problem.
I have worked or volunteered in animal welfare for 20 years. I have volunteered at shelters taking care of dogs, cats, hamsters, rats, bunnies, gerbils, etc. I have volunteered and met with our state representatives to discuss animal welfare legislation and encourage them to vote the way we wanted them to.
I have trained animals. I have worked in adoptions at one of the largest rescues here. I have fostered around 30 dogs, a handful of cats, about 15 bunnies and about 20 rats as of now. And now I continue to try to help the effort to minimize the homeless pet population. For those in the animal welfare community here, it never seems to end.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control –“the pound” – has admitted around 6,000 animals so far in 2020.
Through the employees’ and volunteers’ continuous efforts, they have found 3,200 pets to new homes, reunited about 1,400 pets with their owners and sent about another 1,400 to other local rescues. They are even sending dogs out of state to other rescues to help.
The last few years have been an unprecedented time for MCACC because it is towards a no-euthanasia program. It has gone to great lengths to keep all healthy, adoptable animals alive and get them adopted.
It costs $16 billion to run MCACC, but the county government only gives them $750,000 to operate. The rest they must rely on donors, grants and large organizations like PetSmart Charities to provide money.
For so many years people have told me they feel bad for the animals at “the pound” because they do not have enough blankets or bedding or toys. This is when I remind them that we should be donating to them, too. It is a common misconception that much of our taxpayer money goes to MCACC, as you see it does not.
The Arizona Humane Society is the largest rescue in Maricopa County and runs solely on donations. AHS admitted almost 18,000 animals in 2019.
There were approximately 13,000 pets that were either adopted to new homes or placed with other local rescues.
AHS does not receive any government money but relies on donors, grants and large organizations. It costs approximately $25 billion for AHS to run every day. This is because they have an entire medical department that heals, repairs, and cares for all the sick and injured animals sent its way.
AHS has an Emergency Animal Medical Technician Department that investigates animal cruelty cases. They built a Parvo Puppy ward so that the euthanasia rate of parvo pups could be reduced significantly. They built a Bottle Baby Kitten section to stop the euthanasia of kittens due to lack of space.
They also implemented a Pet Resource Center to help people find resources for their pet.
We have over 120 small animal rescues. So, imagine how many more homeless animals they are helping on top of MCACC and AHS.
What can we do? Consider adopting before going to a breeder. There are 40-plus breed specific rescues in Phoenix. If you can adopt then Google, “the breed you want” and “rescue Phoenix.” You might just find what you are looking for.
When you want a new fur friend or family member search the rescues in the Valley. There are thousands of homeless pets waiting to make you happy.
Donate. All these rescues, including MCACC need financial help and items of donation from their wish lists.
Volunteer. These homeless pets need to be cared for. You can help the employees by walking dogs, cleaning kennels, working adoption events and providing love to the animals.
Foster. When you take a foster pet into your home, this opens another kennel at the shelter to save one more animal.
Finally, contact your state legislators. Find out which animal welfare laws are being voted for. Contact your state legislators and ask them to vote for good animal welfare laws to help protect animals and pets. Even if you just do one of these things, you are making a difference in the lives of animals who cannot speak up for themselves.
- Lisa Thayer owns Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies at 15425 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee. Information: gordyspetsupplies.com.
