When I walk onto the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives, I’m part of a very small club: I’m one of only three members of the chamber with a preschool-age child.
Like any parents, we put our 4-year-old daughter at the center of our lives. And sometimes, by necessity, she’s at the center of my job: There are plenty of photos of me on the House floor with my daughter during legislative debates because our daycare wasn’t available.
When legislative leaders scolded me and other members for not paying sole attention to virtual hearings, I had to tell them: “I am a mom with a small child doing online preschool. When she needs attention, she takes priority.”
The legislative calendar dominates my work, but the school bell runs my life – just like it does for most parents.
Balancing work and a young child is a rarity in the Arizona Legislature. But it’s everyday life for thousands of my constituents and for families across the country.
As a legislator and as a mom, I think it’s time for policies that reduce the costs of that daily balancing act for families and our economy.
Start with paid leave. When our daughter was born, our joy was quickly interrupted by job loss. Despite leading me to believe I would be granted maternity leave, the small firm I was working for at the time laid me off.
To be home with a newborn – as exciting and stressful a time as any family goes through – and have to cope with sudden, unexpected job loss, well, that was a lot to deal with.
That’s why I’ve worked across party lines to make sure more of our state’s businesses are covered by the law that prevents employment discrimination against pregnant women.
Traditionally, business groups have resisted such measures, saying they put too much strain on small businesses.
But when I talk to Chamber of Commerce groups today, I hear something new: The COVID-19 pandemic, with its online schooling and closed daycares, has forced more and more people to struggle with that daily balance of parenting and working.
As more white-collar workers and businesspeople recognize the difficulty of that balance, they’re seeing the value of paid leave and other family-friendly policies.
That’s also why I’m hopeful that President Biden’s American Families Plan will help American businesses provide paid family and medical leave. Right now, just one in five Americans has access to paid leave to care for a sick loved one.
The COVID-19 pandemic made clear just how much the lack of paid leave can harm families and public health. No one should have to choose between feeding their family and endangering their coworkers by coming to work sick.
We also need to provide better support to the workers who care for our children, the sick and our seniors. Imagine, for instance, that you’re a nursing assistant at a senior care facility and have a newborn baby.
Full-time childcare for an infant – if you can find a slot in Maricopa County – costs $45 to $50 a day. But Arizona’s care workers make, on average, less than $14 an hour.
That means child care would take up nearly half your pay, leaving little left for rent or groceries. That’s not fair to families, nor to the seniors or children who depend on care workers.
Public investments in raising wages for care workers, like those provided in Biden’s American Families Plan, are not just good for those workers – they are critical to allowing families to meet both work and family responsibilities. It’s also good for our economy: Investments in the care economy would, according to one economic analysis, create nearly half a million new jobs for Arizonans.
My experiences may be unusual in the Legislature, but they’re not unique to Arizona families.
For families like mine, or caring for an aging relative, or for a sick loved one, family-friendly policies can make the difference between success at work and home, or a constant struggle with both.
In the Legislature and Congress, we need to keep building momentum for policies that help families strike that balance.
Rep. Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler represents the 18th Legislative District, which includes Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler, Tempe and Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.