As parents, our natural instinct is to put our kids first. We often sacrifice our own wellbeing and set aside our basic needs for our kids.
However, it can be counterproductive. This year has been difficult for many and self-care is more important than ever.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there are eight primary dimensions to optimize an individual’s overall holistic wellness and the more pieces of this framework that we can put into place correctly and consistently for ourselves, the healthier we will be for our families.
Emotional wellness is the ability to cope with stress, express emotions in a healthy way, respect the feelings of others and feel positive about yourself.
Practice gratitude, identify and recognize your own emotional triggers, establish clear and healthy personal boundaries and being conscious of your emotions and your self-talk.
Spiritual wellness is finding a sense of meaning and purpose in life, defining your own core values, beliefs and awareness regarding the world around you. If you’re a person of faith, self-care can involve prayer, reading sacred texts, fellowship with those who share your faith and intentional connection with your higher power.
It can also include meditation, time spent unplugged from life’s distractions and outdoors.
Intellectual wellness involves expanding knowledge and skills, opening the mind to new ideas, and engaging in creative and mentally stimulating activities.
Reading books, playing a challenging game, learning a new language, listening to intellectually engaging podcasts, learning how to play a musical instrument, or working to pick up a new skill.
Physical wellness includes exercise, nutrition, hydration, and adequate sleep. Eat healthy, exercise at least 30 minutes a day, get adequate sleep (including ending electronics use at least two hours before bedtime), spend time outdoors and reduce exposure to stressful situations.
Environmental wellness is understanding how various environments (natural, built, social) can affect your health and wellbeing. Try organizing and decluttering your living and work spaces, improving the air quality in your environment with potted plants, adjusting lighting, reducing unnecessary noise and distraction in your environment and taking periodic breaks from your work environment to get outside.
Financial wellness involves managing your resources to live within your means and feel satisfaction with your current and future financial situations. To maintain financial wellness set realistic financial goals and budgets, plan for short- and long-term needs, make informed financial decisions, don’t compare your financial situation to others, and ask for professional help with sorting out challenges.
Occupational or vocational wellness requires participating in work that provides personal satisfaction and enrichment that align with your values, goals and lifestyle. Finding a career that allows you to be occupationally healthy is crucial.
Try to find meaningful and rewarding work, a supportive and healthy environment where you can create connections with your coworkers/supervisors and maintain a healthy work/life balance.
Social wellness involves connections with others to truly thrive and maintain overall wellness. Ways to achieve this include creating and maintaining healthy friendships, seeking to make at least one new social connection daily, seeking advice, joining a book club or other group, doing random kind things for others, allowing others to do kind things for you and knowing when to end a particular social connection to maintain your personal boundaries and health.
Shane Watson is a prevention specialist for notMYkid, a nonprofit that helps kids by providing life-saving prevention, early intervention, behavioral health treatment, and peer support. Information: notMYkid.org.
