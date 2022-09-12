City Council hopefuls in Ahwatukee forum Tuesday

All seven candidates for the Phoenix Council District 6 seat are scheduled to participate in a candidate forum at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 13, that is being sponsored by The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Salt River Project and the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
The forum will be held at the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis & Event Center, 4700 E. Warner Road in Ahwatukee and because seating is limited, attendees are asked to register at ahwatukeechamber.com/calendar. The forum will be broadcast live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Vying on Nov. 8 to succeed termed-out Councilman Sal DiCiccio on the seat that represents Ahwatukee are: Joanne Greene, Kevin Robinson, Mark Moeremans, Moses Sanchez, Juan Schoville, Sam Stone and Kellen Wilson.
The event will begin with a 15-minute opportunity to meet the candidates informally. The forum will start at 5:15 p.m. and last no longer than 6:30 p.m.
It will be moderated by Chamber CEO Andy Hayes and AFN Executive Editor Paul Maryniak.
Candidates will have the opportunity to give introductions and closing remarks.
Hayes said the Chamber organized the forum because “in Ahwatukee, our local elections have the most impact in our lives, far more so than state and national elections.
“Our local officials have direct influence on the quality of life in Ahwatukee and our city.” Hayes added, “We are partnering with SRP and the Ahwatukee Foothills News to provide a platform that allows people to gather information about the candidates and their positions. Having the forum in the community is a win-win for Ahwatukee and the City of Phoenix.”
Both the Ahwatukee Chamber and SRP have a long history of sponsoring local candidate forums.
