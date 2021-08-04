The law banning facemasks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates has no penalties and doesn’t even take effect until Sept. 29, but neither Kyrene nor Tempe Union High School District will require masks on their campuses.
But school bus passengers in both districts must wear them, largely because a federal law requires masks on all public transportation.
Attorney Jordan Ellel, who represents both districts as well as Tempe Elementary, advised against defying the mask mandate ban that the Republican majority in the Legislature passed in the waning hours of the 2021 session.
Phoenix Union School District became the first in the Valley to challenge that ban by requiring all staff and students to wear masks on campus as school there resumed two days ago.
That drew the ire of Gov. Doug Ducey, who called it unenforceable.
Ducey also is in a battle that’s so far been only of words with two Arizona school districts over their requirement that any unvaccinated student who comes in contact with an infected person stay at home for 10 to 14 days.
Kyrene and Tempe Union have indicated somewhat similar quarantine policies, stressing their actions will be aligned with whatever the county health department directs.
The ban on vaccine and masks mandates makes no mention of quarantine. But in his battle with Peoria and a Tucson area district, Ducey has contended that requiring an unvaccinated student to stay home for 10 to 14 days after close contact with an infected person is essentially imposing a requirement to get vaccinated.
The ongoing controversy over masks gained traction last week after the Centers for Disease Control advised that even vaccinated people should wear them to protect themselves and others from the virulent Delta variant of COVID-19.
That variant has taken a commanding presence in both Kyrene and Tempe Union as well as two of Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes, according to data the county health department released last week.
That data show both districts as well as 85048 and 85044 at a “high transmission” level of COVID-19.
Cases per 100,000 are at 157 and 143 in Tempe Union and Kyrene, respectively, the data show. That reading marks a dramatic uptick in the number of cases, which had been in the 90s a week earlier and far lower a month ago.
The percent of positive new COVID-19 test results are at 15.2 percent and 12.6 percent in Tempe Union and Kyrene, respectively. An almost identical positivity reading also was reported in 85044.
Positive new test results were reported at 11.1 percent in 85048 and 9 percent in 85045. Cases per 100,000 were at 98 in 85045 and 142 in 85048, the data showed.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said the districts’ lawyer “has reviewed extensively” the ban on mask mandates and acknowledged the law doesn’t take effect for nearly two more months.
“Under the newly revised school guidance released by the CDC on Tuesday, July 27, face coverings are strongly recommended in all K-12 settings for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” she said Ellel advised.
“Additionally, the CDC is recommending that even fully vaccinated individuals wear a face covering in areas of substantial or high transmission – which applies to Maricopa County and the Kyrene School District boundaries based on current metrics.”
Ellel noted that state health director Dr. Cara Christ - who is leaving her post at the end of the month -and state schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman also advise kids and adults to wear masks on campuses.
But he noted that Ducey “has been unmoved” and stated, “The conflict between the statute and recommendations of public health agencies must be resolved in favor of statute.
“Therefore, lacking any further movement from the Governor in the form of an executive order, the District will strongly recommend and encourage the use of face coverings at school and school events, but cannot make it mandatory.”
Both districts for now are keeping classrooms open five days a week.
Kyrene’s mask mandate for kids on buses didn’t sit well with some parents on social media.
One man wrote that he planned to wait at the bus stop with his kids “demanding they be allowed on the LOCAL bus to school without a mask because the idea that the Kyrene school bus is a federal operation is laughable.
“If the bus drive will not comply, I will drive my kids to school,” he stated. “I’m not here to start anything unreasonable. However, I am here to resist this unreasonable move by the district.”
He said, “This isn’t about ‘the science’ or safety. This is a political jab at the more liberty oriented among us.
“Obviously state law prevents them from mandating masks in the classroom right now, but if this were honestly about the science, they’d tell parents that its unsafe to send the kids to school anyway, until they can re-implement a classroom mask mandate in addition to the bus mandate.”
His remarks set off what has become a typical storm of comments from both mask supporters and opponents making the same kinds of arguments that were made by people addressing the Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards since last September.
Ducey last week issued a strident press release denouncing mask mandates and accused the Biden Administration of diluting its message on vaccines by recommending all people still wear masks.
“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated,” Ducey’s statement said. “We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change.
“The CDC today is recommending that we wear masks in school and indoors, regardless of our vaccination status. This is just another example of the Biden-Harris administration’s inability to effectively confront the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He also stated, “Here in Arizona, we’ve been consistent from the beginning: Arizonans should get this vaccine.”
The county does not break down vaccine data by school districts but its data show that the percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated in Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes ranges between 58 and 68 percent. It is significantly lower in neighboring Tempe and Chandler.
