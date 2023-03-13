City cuts ribbon for Desert Foothills Park courts

The new dual-use pickleball-tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park have been open for more than a month but last week, the city celebrated with a formal ribbon a facility that came to fruition because of the efforts of two local residents.
City Counciman DiCiccio and city Parks and Recreation Department officials attended the ribbon cutting for the courts, which Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish fought for since May 2021.
While their efforts launched the conversion of the tennis courts to dual use, McNeish and Ostendorp thanked DiCiccio, Parks Department officials and the community for their help in making it a reality.
But the two women also stressed the ribbon cutting marked an official end of sorts to just the first phase of a campaign that morphed into a far broader effort to push the city into finishing the never-completed park.
“This remodeling allows the pickleball players to use these courts but the courts are still mainly set up for the benefit of tennis players,” McNeish said, stressing “we are interested to find out how we can get Phase Two started – which is adding at least eight dedicated pickleball courts and a parking lot.”
DiCiccio said the city will be replacing old lighting on the courts with the latest in LED lights by August.
He thanked Ostendorp and McNeish for their work in securing the dual-use courts, and credited his former chief of staff and District 6 candidate Sam Stone with helping to push City Hall into cooperating with the two women.
Stone, who attended the ribbon cutting, “was part of our initial project kick off before he left Sal’s office to run for the councilman position,” McNeish noted, adding “Sam committed to getting the Phase Two project done for our community if he is elected.”
“We welcome input for any improvements to the vacant land at the NW
corner of our park which has been
undeveloped since its inception over 25 years ago,” she said.
When they started their campaign the two women noted that the pickleball complex at Pecos Park, which DiCiccio guided through City Hall, not only is inconvenient for players who live in western Ahwatukee but also is frequently filled up – often by people who don’t live in Phoenix. They noted that Desert Foothills is the closest public recreation venue for some 1,500 nearby households.
Ostendorp and McNeish also got involved in the town halls that the city holds prior to council’s adoption of a new budget.
That involvement, plus calls to city officials and their petition drive, resulted in the inclusion of $21,000 in the current city budget for the conversion of the tennis courts to dual use.
But they also have been pressing for the use of over development impact fees reserved for Ahwatukee for Desert Foothills Park’s completion.
They contend the vacant expanse in the park “would not only be perfect for more pickleball courts, additional parking, a dog park or a number of other uses that provide recreational opportunities for our community.”
Ostendorp and McNeish have vowed to continue their campaign, which likely will be stepped up when the city begins hearings on the 2023-24 budget next month. The hearings have not yet been scheduled.
In the meantime, anyone who wants to join their effort should email dfparkpb@gmail.com.
