The Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis & Event Center and Ahwatukee Board of Management is holding a special festival Saturday, April 22, as well as a food drive this Friday and Saturday.
The Ahwatukee Family Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 4700 E. Warner Road near 48th Street, features a host of local vendors from the community as well as live music, refreshments, raffles and bounce houses.
Non-perishable food and other items that will be earmarked for the Generation Church food pantry in Ahwatukee are being collected 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the center.
Needed items beyond food include pet food, baby wipes, feminine hygiene and personal care products as well as cash.
There will also be 11 food vendors, 16 home service companies, 12 other businesses and over a dozen health and wellness clinics.
This is the center’s inaugural Ahwatukee Has A Heart Festival and is sponsored by Your Solar Connection. Admission and parking are free.
“From tasty treats to your household needs, you can learn about all the businesses that make our community amazing,” events director Susan Rast said.
Beer and wine also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from our raffle benefit the 100 Club.
Attendees are invited to bring a chair and blanket for the free entertainment.
Information: 480-893-3431.
