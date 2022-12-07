ACT expands its scope with ‘A Christmas Carol’

"A Christmas Carol” to many people celebrates the miracle of Christmas.
And to a large degree, it’s also a miracle that the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre will be able to present a time-honored local rendition of the holiday classic.
It will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Kroc Salvation Army Center for the Arts, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix. General assigned seats are $20 and the $25 VIP ticket includes a custom cookie from Lookie It’s A Cookie! in addition to the musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ novel. Tickets can be bought at azact.org.
Nothing short of a miracle saved the theater from the crushing blow dealt by the pandemic – or from what could have been a tough turn when ACT founder Michele Rubino and her husband Michael moved to Kentucky last year for job reasons, leaving behind the theater she founded in 2020.
The Rubinos’ relocation followed the pandemic shutdowns, which impacted every studio and theater company in the state. It forced ACT to cancel classes and lose the lease on its studio.
“We have had to kind of work through a lot,” said Executive Director Melissa Snow, an ACT choreographer and show choir director since 2005 who is co-directing “A Christmas Carol” with Michele Rubino and Bailey Isenberg.
“COVID really shut us down. We were down to two of our classes that we were able to continue with but ran them outside so that they could sing – because we couldn’t sing indoors with everybody. And we basically gave up our lease on our studio.”
Enter the miracles, starting with the Rubinos themselves.
Michele has kept involved in ACT and she and her husband flew to Ahwatukee for a weekend to work with Snow and Isenberg on setting up an entire show and its cast of 62 mostly teens and children. “We put the whole show together with the choreography, the music – all of that,” Snow said.
Michael is reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge, which he’s played since ACT first staged the musical more than two decades ago – before his wife even formed ACT.
“It’s a little bit of a crazy situation,” Snow conceded. “But it worked last year. It was our first time last year to see how it worked. And it wouldn’t be the same to not have them.”
The second miracle came in the form of ACT’s landlord, who didn’t lease the studio at 11011 S. 48th St., in the hope the theater company could recover and return.
“We have an amazing landlord,” Snow gushed, adding they moverd back in last fall. “It’s a great rehearsal space for us.”
Indeed, while ACT’s studio doesn’t have a stage – the troupe often uses the Foothills Golf Club for that – it now has the lighting and even some seating that helps the cast get a feel for performing before an audience.
To the miracles of a committed core staff headed by Snow and the Rubinos and a kind landlord comes the miracle of a dedicated cast in “Carol” that includes some actors and actresses who have been returning one or more years to reprise roles.
Often there are several family members who make return engagements..
For example, Collin Bridge first performed in “Carol” at age 5. He’s now a senior at Desert Vista High School. His older brother Logan performed in “Christmas Carol” for six years.
“I love everything about it – the songs, the people, the jokes!” Collin said “We have such a fun time doing this show and hopefully you can see that from the
audience.”
While ACT has been polishing the cast’s performance and the crew’s technical mastery, it also is in the process of a rebranding that for the first time will enable adults with an itch for the stage to participate in classes and more productions.
“This is kind of a new start for us this year,” Snow said, explaining that ACT, while keeping its name, is transitioning from a children’s to community theater.
“We’re rebranding and just really trying to use ‘Christmas Carol’ as a great platform to show what we offer and what we can bring to the community,” she said.
ACT is planning to present its first adult-cast presentation with “Momma Mia,” this spring.
“Working with parents, it’s amazing how many adults have theater in their background at some place,” Snow said. “After COVID and having been secluded and not being able to be very creative, I was approached by a couple of parents and asked if I would be willing to do a show for adults. And I said ‘absolutely.’”
“The emphasis is still on children,” she continued. “We’re keeping the ACT name, we’re keeping our same logo. We’re really trying to make it an inclusive environment. ‘Inclusive’ and ‘community’ are kind of our big key words.
“And our logo has the rainbow children on it. We’ve had that from the very
beginning. So it’s very good right now with everything that’s going on with inclusiveness.”
But she added, “It’s kind of a minor rebrand. It’s not going to be anything major. It’s more of us changing our vision and updating a little bit.”
ACT also is starting a quarterly community service project, kicking that off by partnering with the Armer Foundation for Kids on a toy drive.
“We’re very blessed that our families at the theater are such loving, caring people and so accepting and we want to share that with everybody,” she said.”
ACT also is currently casing for its spring children’s show, “Annie,” slated for March 3 and 4 at the Krok. Sign up for auditions at azact.org.
Costumes for “A Christmas Carol” were assembled under the direction of Megan Snow. Jack Walton is lighting director and Jillian McDaniel is stage manager.
Cast members include Bradley Ash, Abby Gellman, Jeff Rudolph. Meredith Snow, Colton Harmon, Julia Fagerman, Kenzie Padilla, Samuel Nelson, Bella Gump, Sophie Harmon, Bella Klein, Amanda Gellman, Talya Myers’
Also, Jasmine Horvat, Amber Chen, Nora Nigro, Jesse Anderson, Darcy Sylvester, Gabby Padilla, Patrick Keyser, Claire Grider, Theo Feela, Evan Grider, Shuan Sullivan, Sheridan Reagan, Mia Egan and Erin Myers.
Bookkeepers and students include Emily Bonner, Clara DeMaris, Will Foote, Vivi Foreman, Axol Hurry, Zosia Moldt, Charlotte Stewart and Zoe Stewart.
Ghosts and urchins are played by
Abby Fedyski, Logann Flores, Olivia Lorincy, Sierra Ricks, Madelyn Thye and Danielle Olawski.
Townspeople include Anders Fagerman, Julian Roman, Evie Walker, Danielle Olawski, Sierra Rcks, Amelicia Jonson, Cassidy Trembath, Brooklyn Harmon and Sooz Rudolph.
Carolers are Camryn Anderson, Bella Campisano, Phoebe Haslup, Teagan Kelly, Molly Lakritz and Dani Thomas.
Dancing carolers include Mirian Anderson, Amelia Burt, Ayla Edwards, Tessa Fote, Brooklyn Harmon, Amelicia Johnson, Adeline Olawski, Violent Olawski, Alexis Rodriguez, Bella omen, Cassidy Trembath and Evie Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.