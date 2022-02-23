To say lawyers for homeowners and the owner of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course haven’t seen eye to eye in nearly nine years of litigation redefines the meaning of “understatement.”
But it is not hard at all to see why homeowners’ attorney Tim Barnes and Lakes Course attorney Daniel Maynard immediately picked the same man to be Superior Court Judge Sara Agne’s special master in overseeing the course’s reconstruction as it moves toward a full reopening this September.
And the fact that Mark Woodward has played all the Ahwatukee golf courses except Ahwatukee Lakes doesn’t make a difference.
Woodward is Mr. Golf when it comes
to course construction and all the many facets it involves.
Not only does the 69-year-old Mesa resident’s resumé burst with a depth of experience in creating, maintaining and rebuilding golf courses that earned him admission to the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2020, but he also is the scion of a family of people who do the same thing.
The Phoenix native ticks off a head-spinning list of relatives who are or have been superintendents – the official title of people whose career is building, designing, restoring and maintaining golf courses:
“Myself, my granddad, my cousins, my cousin’s two sons, my son, my son-in-law; two or three in-laws, …my sister was a superintendent, my cousin’s husband was a superintendent, my cousins. So, there was a lot in the business. It’s been going on for a long, long time.”
And his dad?
He started working for his grandfather at Phoenix Country Club in the 1930s and 40s “when he realized there wasn’t much money in golf at the time so he went into construction.” But after retiring, his father took a job in guest services at Hassayampa Golf Course in Prescott.
“My grandfather started our family in the business in 1938 here in Arizona,” Woodward added. “So this is our 84th anniversary this year as a family involved in Arizona golf.”
Although he “retired” recently as director of agronomy for the Whisper Rock Golf Club in northern Scottsdale, he's not just spending his time playing golf – a game he learned at age 8.
He works as a consultant for golf courses in Arizona as well as for a dealer in John Deere lawnmowers specifically made for golf courses – jobs that he says “keep me active, keep me engaged – and keep me involved in the golf industry.”
It didn’t start out that way when
Woodward entered Arizona State University, though he naturally had been working for his grandfather in golf course management.
He wanted to be a Major League Baseball player but learned shortly after starting ASU that “I wasn’t as good as I thought.” So, he earned a B.S. in environmental resources in agriculture, then followed it up with an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Then came a series of increasingly bigger jobs that the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame summarized at the time of his induction:
“A Certified Golf Course Superintendent/Director of Agronomy (CGCS) who has over 50 years of experience in many facets of the golf industry, 45 of those in Arizona, his diverse career has included both stints as a superintendent and administrator.
“As the City of San Diego’s golf operations manager in 2005, Woodward was responsible for preparing the Torrey Pines South Golf Course to host the 2008 U.S. Open, working closely with the United States Golf Association. For his efforts at Torrey Pines, Woodward was recognized by Golf Inc. Magazine as one of golf’s “Most Admired Operators” in 2006 and in the Top 35 “Most Powerful People in Golf” in 2008 and 2009.
“He served as CEO of the Golf Course Superintendent Association of America (GCSAA) from 2008 through 2010, and was a senior vice president of operations for Scottsdale, Ariz.-based OB Sports Golf Management from 2013 through 2017. Woodward served on the Cactus and Pine Golf Course Superintendents Association board of directors on three separate occasions dating back to the 1980s, and currently serves as president.”
To those plaudits, Woodward replied: “I was extremely humbled and taken a little off-guard to be selected for this honor. By far, the most rewarding part of my career in golf has been all the inspirational people I’ve met and worked with. They are the true foundation of the golf industry.”
When he took the job as golf operations manager for the city of San Diego in 2005, he recalled, it was a daunting but exhilarating task to bring Torrey Pines and two other municipal courses up to snuff.
“We had a ton of challenges politically, we had financial challenges,” Woodward said. “I had to write a business plan that was very controversial. But it ended up being very, very successful in bringing money to the city of San Diego.”
“So I hosted three Buick invitationals, and three Junior Worlds and the U.S. Open (in 2008) when I was there, but we had a long way to go. It took us three and a half years to get that golf course in world class condition.”
As challenging as that assignment was – “because it was on a worldwide stage” – his next was no piece of cake.
He became CEO of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, the official group of golf course superintendents and directors of agronomy with 19,000 members from 22 countries and a budget of about $20 million.
He was at the helm when the Great Recession hit and as golf course revenues sagged, so too did the association’s income.
“I had to lay off 34 staff members to
balance the budget. We had a lot of financial struggle,” Woodward explained. “So that was a challenging time in a different way because I was dealing with association management and not golf course management.”
Of course, Woodward has played courses around the world, further sharpening his eye for what works and what makes superior links.
“I’ve played in the United States, obviously. Canada, I played it. I played in Malaysia, I played in China. I played in Europe,” he said, recalling with fondness the time he played St. Andrew’s Golf Course in Scotland, where the game was invented, with his father and his son.
“That was a real special treat because that’s where golf originated years ago and it’s a great golf course,” he said. “It’s a different golf course from what we have here in the United States, but it’s kind of on your bucket list that you want to play golf courses like that. But having my father and my son with me made that really special.”
He admitted that when he plays, he sees a course in a somewhat different light from even an avid player because “we understand what the guys are going through maintaining any particular golf course and we appreciate the effort that he puts out.”
“Every golf course in its own right is different than the others. There’s no two that are alike and that’s kind of how we look at it.”
Woodward said he’s “looked at” Ahwatukee Lakes – but only as a result of driving by it a few times.
And amid all the doom and gloom about the sport’s future, Woodward says that the best thing to happen to golf in the last 10 years has been COVID-19 – an assertion many golf course owners, including Lakes owner Wilson Gee, endorse.
“Back in the 80s and 90s,” Woodward explained, “we were opening about 400 golf courses each year – so more than one golf course a day. Now that trend shifted when the economy went bad and golf courses start closing. And they were closing to the tune of about 150 or 160 a year across the United States.
“So the best thing that happened to golf recently, believe it or not, is the pandemic because there was nothing else for golfers to do. They couldn’t go to movies originally, they couldn’t go to bars and restaurants and all that stuff. But they could play on golf courses because golf was viewed as an essential activity.”
“Every golf course I’ve ever talked to, the rounds increased anywhere from 15%, 20% all the way up to 30% or 40% from the previous year….But the question is: is that sustainable? How long is that going to last? I don’t think the numbers will go back down to pre-pandemic numbers because a lot of people got exposed to golf during the pandemic that may not have gotten exposed to it otherwise.”
“So I think all of that was good for golf. And it gave golf a boost and everybody’s making a lot of money and there’s a lot of rounds and all golf courses are busy right now.”
