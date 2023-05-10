Council OKs 417-unit Ahwatukee apartment complex

With nary a word beyond “yes,” Phoenix City Council last week unanimously paved the way for a 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard.
Council’s approval May 3 of a rezoning application by P8 Phoenix Foothills Holdings LLC follows a unanimous recommendation by the city Planning Commission in February and a 6-2 recommendation for approval by the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee the previous month. New Councilman Kevin Robinson joined council's action with his first vote on an issue directly affecting Ahwatukee.
The project got an enthusiastic review by the city Planning and Development Department, which agreed with developers P.B. Bell and Everest Holdings that the project will transform a 14.3-acre site now hosting a largely empty two-building office complex.
“The project will redevelop an underutilized property and provide a high-quality multifamily residential development which is consistent with the surrounding land uses,” the department said. “The proposal will allow for additional housing opportunities in the Village and will help alleviate the housing crisis.”
The plan calls for four three-story buildings surrounding two four-story buildings that will stand about 48 feet. Also in the center of the complex will be a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool and other amenities.
Together with a three-building light industrial complex already under construction not far from the apartment complex, it also means an additional 2,000 vehicle trips a day on that stretch of 50th Street once the two projects are completed.
A traffic study for developer Via West said the Converge Logistics Center will generate over 1,700 vehicle trips a day, mainly from trucks – with about 200 occurring during each rush hour.
Foothills Holdings’ traffic study projected the apartment complex also will add 200 vehicle trips to the morning and evening rush hours.
Together, that means a combined impact of 400 more vehicles in each time period.
Those projections were enough to prompt two area homeowners to file written objections to the apartment complex.
Calling “the idea of having more apartments – and a lot of them – …mind boggling,” Andrew Harmsen contended, “There is not enough street infrastructure to accommodate this.”
“The already significantly used dual left turn lanes (on Ray Road) onto 50th Street and the single right turn lane onto eastbound Ray Road will become a mess of large trucks and even more vehicle trips every day.”
Warning of “bad gridlock in the area regardless what is done to fix traffic light timing,” he said both thoroughfares “will become impossible to maneuver.”
“People are impatient drivers,” he added. “They cut over three lanes of traffic when they get off the I-10 so they can turn south on 50th Street. Their attitudes will get worse with all the large trucks and additional traffic of these apartments.”
Michael and Carol Kolodziej wrote, “The community cannot absorb another 417 families at that particular location” and wrote, “More crowding on our roads and at our restaurants is hardly a benefit.”
But in appearances before the Village Planning Committee and at a Nov. 1 neighborhood meeting – as well as in their application to the city – the developers gave an upbeat forecast of the project.
“We focus all our developments on really high quality, highly amenitized communities in markets that really have a need for housing,” P.B. Bell Principal R. Chapin Bell said at a sparsely attended neighborhood meeting.
In all, there would be four clusters of buildings “with ample resident parking and guest parking,” Bell said, “with lots of beautiful access drive aisles” that would “minimize any walking that needs to be done.”
The buildings “are designed to envision a timeless modern architectural style for the community,” he added, “through a mixture of extra materials that includes faux wood siding, stone veneer, brick veneer and each of these materials complements the modern design which you’ve seen put there a lot lately.”
“We cater to both old and young business professionals that have high incomes and who can afford to live in these communities but really want to live near the areas where they work,” Bell added.
Site plans show 200 one-bedroom, 183 two-bedroom and 34 three-bedroom units representing a distribution of 48%, 44% and 8%, respectively. A total 781 parking spaces will be provided.
Bell also said the complex would “strengthen the retail in the area” and attract tenants who work in nearby office complexes.
But they won’t be working at Foothills Corporate Center II, which will be razed to make way for the apartment complex.
Everest Holdings and P8 Phoenix Foothills Holdings LLC say the complex has outlived its usefulness.
Everest Holdings bought the two-building Foothills Corporate Center II in 2017 for $18.4 million – almost half the $29.5 million that seller Fort Properties Management of Los Angeles paid for it 10 years earlier.
“As workplace preferences shift and the Phoenix housing market remains strong post-pandemic,” developer attorneys Gammage & Burnham told residents in an Oct. 4 letter, “it has become apparent that the existing business park, which was built in the late 1990s, is no longer the best use for the property.”
When the project came before a December VPC meeting, several committee members expressed concerns not only about the traffic impact of the apartment complex but also how it would affect the city police and fire departments.
“You’re bringing in a ton of people into the community,” Chad Blostone told developers.
“It’s not just on the site. I don’t know that they would consume less public safety resources than what the office complex does just because their socio-economic status is high. I don’t think they would use less fire, right? Fire doesn’t discriminate that way.”
But attorney Majula Vaz of Gammage & Burnham, representing the developers, noted that city planning staff had expressed no concerns about an adverse impact on public safety resources.
“I think this project is just paying for itself in terms of bringing in more people,” she said.
The project will generate an estimated $1.5 million in development impact fees that must be spent in Ahwatukee and another $300,000 in sewer and water impact fees.
“I can’t speak to exactly that it will be better or worse from a public safety standpoint, but that hasn’t been
what we’ve heard from the city,” Vaz said. “We’ve heard support from the city and I do think that it will help redevelop the area.
“I can’t imagine it would cause a greater problem. Typically, these new types of apartment complexes are not any more of a problem than an office building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.