Ahwatukee resident Larry Kline is distressed by what he sees.
When he and his family drive around Arizona to enjoy the state’s magnificent scenery these days, what he too often sees depresses and angers him.
“We do quite a bit of camping and the pandemic has greatly increased the number of novice campers who possibly don’t realize that there is no trash pickup in most of the beautiful Arizona areas,” he said.
He recalled a recent outing where “we scouted some areas that were previously closed due to fires last year.”
“One area near Mt. Ord was recently opened back up. We were very disappointed to see bags of trash just left after someone camped in this beautiful area,” he said.
In a letter to state Sen. Sean Bowie, Kline said, such sights are “becoming very commonplace now.”
“Last year, many areas in the Rim country were spoiled by trash left in camping areas, as well as scenic trails,” he wrote Bowie. “I don’t have a permanent solution to this issue, but perhaps legislation that carries penalties for those that choose to spoil our natural beauty here in Arizona. A $500 littering fine with a $100 ‘bounty’ to those who find parties who litter might be a start.”
Kline also likes the idea of posting signs on access roads to campgrounds that deliver the message bluntly: “pack it in and pack it out.”
Such signs, he thinks, “would certainly help with the knowledge that littering is illegal, as well as disrespectful to our natural Arizona areas.”
He also thinks schools should get into the act and work with the state to come up with a catchy phrase that kids will remember.
“’Don’t Mess with Texas’” is the message but something for Arizona that is simple and catchy might help with informing our citizens that some are ruining it for many,” Kline said.
For now, he mourns the growing trend., stating, “We are literally turning our scenic vistas into landfills.”
