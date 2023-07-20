Phoenix's big body cam cost feeds a giant

All that was missing when Phoenix City Council last month unanimously approved the purchase of new on-body video cameras for police officers was the “Ka Ching” that reverberated in a little-known but huge growth industry and the giant in it.
With no discussion and only a brief presentation two weeks earlier to its Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee, the council approved a five-year $39.26 contract will bring to nearly $47.5 million the city’s total cost of police body cameras from 2019 to 2028, all with Axon Enterprise, which has all but cornered the Valley market for an important law enforcement tool.
The contract is the latest – and by far largest – that the Scottsdale-based global manufacturer of weapons and other technology recently secured with Valley police departments this year for its next-generation camera, the Axon Body 4, which debuted in April.
Also in April, Mesa approved a five-year contract that will cost the city $2.1 million annually to equip its officers with body cameras. That contract, which can jump to $2.5 million annually without further council action, is nearly four times the size of the annual cost Mesa was paying in 2017 for body cameras.
Scottsdale City Council voted to pay Axon $850,000 annually for body cameras and its signature Taser stun gun – a 41,500% increase over the $20,000 the city was paying a decade ago.
The new Phoenix contract builds on one approved in February 2019 for about $6 million and that two years later grew by another $2 million to a total not to exceed $8.1 million for almost 3,000 body cameras.
The Phoenix and other Valley contracts for police body cameras this year will further power Axon’s extraordinary growth, partially documented in May when it reported first quarter revenue of $343 million – up 34% over the previous year.
That followed by five months in a December letter to shareholders in which Axon reported $353 million in cash and $2.8 billion in total assets.
“In 2025, we aspire to achieve revenue of at least $2 billion, reflecting a 20%+ top-line annual growth rate,” Axon said in a Feb. 28 release.
“Axon brought 2022 to a phenomenal close — with demand for our mission-driven public safety solutions fueling Q4 revenue growth above 50%,” it added.
The company’s growth also is about to be manifested in northern Scottsdale.
Axon plans to nearly double the size of its headquarters’ workforce of 850 and spend $85 million to build a 4.5-acre complex that will include 2,300 apartments on 74 acres of state land it won at an auction for $49.1 million.
Growth industry
Body cameras have become important to law enforcement not only because they can provide nearly impossible-to-refute evidence of crimes but also document officers’ conduct during an arrest or other interactions with private citizens.
The devices also have helped Axon become a major player in the world of law enforcement technology since its founding as TASER International 30 years ago by CEO Rick Smith in a Tucson garage.
In its March 2023 annual filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, Axon identified a dozen electronics manufacturers as its competitors.
But Axon looms larger than that competition in a global body camera industry that is projected to balloon to $7 billion by 2026.
“Axon began investing in body camera technology in 2008 to provide transparency, accountability and oversight — and continued to invest for 10 years before we finally made a profit, because we were committed to building a better future,” the company told stockholders and investors this spring.
“Today, our body cameras work together with drone technology and other devices to give a real-time look into any unfolding situation, sending live-streaming video and alert signals over cellular networks back to central command.
“Our entire product suite embodies ethical design,” it continued. “We introduced the concept of body cameras to record the truth of what happens in critical incidents. … Our hardware and software solutions advance our long-term strategic vision of a) obsoleting the bullet, b) reducing social conflict, c) enabling a fair and effective justice system, and d) building for racial equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our products solve some of society’s most challenging problems and our mission attracts top talent.”
In 2020, Axon reported customer relationships with 17,000 of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies and told the SEC in its annual filing that year it had sales representatives assigned to the 1,200 biggest agencies representing nearly three-quarters of all law enforcement officers in the United States.
Moreover, despite those dozen competitors it identified in its most recent filings, Axon was more than a little modest.
When it acquired its then-largest competitor Vievu LLC, in 2018, numerous news outlets dubbed it the uncontested giant in the body camera market, supplying 80% of all large police departments in the country – including Phoenix.
Big step technologically
The new contract approved by City Council last month will equip officers with a camera offering major new capabilities.
“The new features that we’re receiving in this will help meet the need for a couple of strategic plans and recommendations that were made to us,” Phoenix Police Assistant Director Jesse Cooper told the council subcommittee June 14.
He noted it will help the department move videos into cloud storage – including “unlimited third-party storage, which is essentially all video-audio photos.”
Overall, Cooper continued, the new camera not only “allows us to efficiently share this digital evidence with our justice partners and with other agencies,” but also will benefit citizens.
“Two things that are going to be very citizen-focused will be Axon Capture and Axon Community Request,” Cooper said. “These are two functions that will allow the public to upload photos, video, audio, – anything that they need related to their case – directly to the Police Department without having to provide it to us in an alternative format.
“Officers can send them a direct link to send that up to the cloud for us. And then Axon Capture will allow officers to use their department-issued smartphone devices to capture photos, video and audio – which will increase our efficiency.
“There’s data backup and recovery strategy so all of our digital evidence will be redundant and stored separately. This is safer for us than keeping it on premise and reduces the cost to us,” Cooper explained.
That evidence can include non-Axon videos, according to city documents.
Big step historically
The Axon Body 4 also is a big step in the Phoenix Police Department’s use of body camera technology, which began when the city bought a total of 150 cameras in 2013, partly with the help of a $500,000 federal grant.
The February 2019 contract with Axon followed the department's decision the previous year to equip all officers with body cameras.
By that time, Axon’s fortunes also were changing significantly in the body camera market. In the first three quarters of 2017, for example, its revenue from body camera sales had soared 89% to $79 million.
First greeted in the law enforcement community nationally as a major advance in apprehending criminals and deterring crime, body cameras by that time also had become recognized as an important monitor of police conduct during interactions with private citizens.
“When police officers wear their body-worn cameras, they are more likely to behave respectfully, fairly, and transparently,” a 2017 National Institute of Justice study of Phoenix's then-limited body camera use noted. “Citizens who are treated in this manner are more likely to reciprocate and behave in a cooperative or compliant manner.”
A 2021 follow-up to that Phoenix study by the National Institute of Justice reported, “Incidents that involved body-worn camera assignment and activation were 5.5% less likely to be officer initiated, compared with incidents that did not involve a body-worn camera activation. The difference was statistically significant.”
That study also found a “statistically significant” increase of 1.4% in the likelihood of arrests made by officers wearing body cameras as well as a greater likelihood of use of force by them. The study called that latter finding an “opposite-from-expected direction.”
Simultaneously, the study also reported that citizens were less likely to file a complaint about an officer wearing a body camera. Indeed, the study said, “there was a 96% reduction in complaints” from civilians when a body-worn camera was recording an officer-civilian encounter.
The study also underscored the reality that is behind the huge taxpayer cost of body cameras and Axon’s staggering growth.
“Implementing a body-worn camera program can be expensive, including direct costs associated with the purchase of the cameras and the costs associated with data storage and redaction,” it said.
“The cost of a body-camera program is not limited merely to buying the video hardware. Such programs also require additional personnel to perform a variety of functions, including redaction, project management, and training.”
