Ahwatukee motorists heading just about anywhere next weekend will have to find their way around I-10 since at least one direction of the highway in Ahwatukee will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 4 a.m. Monday, May 9.
Blame it on the three-year I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project as crews remove the north face of the Guadalupe Road bridge in preparation for widening work and Salt River Project crews will conduct utility relocation work during the closure. The bridge itself in both directions will be closed through the entire weekend until the morning of May 9 from Pointe Parkway/48th Street and Calle Sahuaro.
Westbound I-10 between the Loop 202 SanTan/South Mountain Freeway and US 60 will be shut down at 10 a.m. Friday until noon Sunday. That also will close the westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, all ramps from the Santan Freeway to westbound I-10, eastbound South Mountain Freeway’s ramp to westbound I-10. and the HOV ramp from westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to westbound I-10.
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9. The following ramps also will be closed during that time: the eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway Road and Ray Road, the westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60.
During the westbound I-10 detour, motorists can continue east on the Santan Freeway to northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to US 60, head north on the Loop 101 to US 60 and back to westbound I-10 or connect to I-10 at 59th Avenue via the South Mountain Freeway.
To get around the eastbound I-10 closure, motorists can exit to eastbound US 60, head south of the Price Freeway to the Santan, then head west to pick up I-10 south of Ahwatukee.
Both the bridge and I-10 closures are part of the massive Broadway Curve project that began late last year and is expected to continue for at least two years.
Improving the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road is part of that project as plans called for a wider bridge that will accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians.
Seven years in the planning, the work began with scraping the asphalt along 11 miles of Interstate 10 between the junction of the San Tan and South Mountain freeways and I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The project also will involve work on about a mile of east- and westbound US 60 between I-10 and Hardy
Drive and a mile of north- and southbound State Route 143 between I-10 and the southern end of the SR 143 bridge over the Salt River.
The project includes:
• Widening I-10 to six general purpose lanes and two high-occupancy-vehicle, or HOV, lanes in each direction between US 60 and I-17 and adding a fourth general purpose lane in each direction between Ray Road and US 60.
• Adding collector-distributor roads that parallel I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th Street to separate through-traffic on I-10 from local traffic entering or exiting the highway. Unlike frontage roads along portions of the existing freeway system, these CD roads will not intersect with perpendicular roads.
• Rebuilding the I-10 interchange with SR 143 to improve traffic flow and create direct connections to and from SR 143 for drivers in the I-10 HOV lanes. This part of the project will reduce lane changes and often hair-raising weaving between Interstate 10 in the Broadway Curve and on State Route 143 at University Drive. When work is completed, drivers on westbound I-10 will exit I-10 near Baseline Road and use the CD roads to access northbound SR 143 and reach the airport. The entire SR 143 and I-10 interchange will be replaced by ramps that make a direct connection for drivers from the general and HOV lanes and eliminates the existing cloverleaf ramp that connects southbound SR 143 with eastbound I-10.
• Razing and replacing the Broadway Road bridge over I-10;
• Replacing the 48th Street bridges over I-10 and widening the I-10 bridges over the Salt River;
• Building two bridges for pedestrians and bicyclists over I-10 between Baseline and Broadway roads (at Alameda Drive and the Western Canal) and improving the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road;
• Building sound and retaining walls where warranted. The project’s environmental assessment shows ADOT anticipates seven sound barriers ranging between 14-18 feet, with two along I-10 from the US 60 to Ray Road and the others north of US 60.
• Installing a wrong-way driver detection system with thermal cameras, flashing signs and other specialized equipment that ties into ADOT’s intelligent transportation system.
• ADOT’s environmental impact study says the project also will extend the Highline Lateral Canal Multi-Use Path east of I-10 across the freeway and eventually into Mountain Vista Park in Ahwatukee.
To check on closures every weekend or download an app that will alert you to closures go to i10broadwaycurve.com.
