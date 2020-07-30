A pet food and supply store in Ahwatukee has scheduled several dog and cat adoptions this month.
Lisa Thayer, owner-operator of Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies, 15425 S. 48th St. said the first one will be this weekend, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 1, when the Love Connection Dog Rescue will have canines of all ages. She also is collecting items and money for this and other rescues.
On Aug. 6 from 6-7 p.m., she’ll be sponsoring a meditation session for owners and dogs guided by sound bath healing bowls. Pre-registration is required and owners should call the store.
On Aug. 7, Gordy’s will host trainer Kristyn Hayes in a socialization session for puppies 10 weeks to six months old from 6-7 p.m. Animals must have at least their first round of vaccines.
The following day, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8, Gordy’s is offering a pet first aid class that requires pre-registration and then a Help A Dog Out Rescue Adoption Day from noon-4 p.m.
On Aug. 13, Dr. Jodie Gruenstern and the staff from Canine Cares, will offer dental cleanings without anesthesia 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For fee information and registration, owners should call the store.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 15, Kattered Tails Rescue will have cats and kittens available for adoption. It also will hold an adoption session 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29.
Trainer Brenda Dreyer from Foothills Canine Academy will be on hand 6-7 p.m. Aug. 19 for another puppy play day.
A Pet CPR class 10-11 a.m. Aug. 29 also requires preregistration.
Information/registration: 480-687-7191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.