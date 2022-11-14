Kick-Off Party benefits Foothills HOA, Armer Foundation

With the final countdown on for the Ahwatukee Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party on Nov. 19, the committee planning the event has named the Foothills Community Association a beneficiary and the Armer Foundation for Kids its charity partner.
Moved from its long-time date of the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Kick-Off Party will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Desert Foothills Park, 1010 E. Marketplace Way.
Called off the last two years because of the pandemic, the party is returning with a revamped Marketplace Street. It will have “a much more delicate focus on local artisans, providing a holiday arts and crafts shopping experience,” said committee member Morgan Vanderwall.
Over 40 local businesses will showcase their crafts, arts and gift items.
“Board member Kimberly Bolton has been incredible in helping to transform Marketplace Street this year to a more holiday-focused shopping experience for guests,” said Rafael Issac, FOL board president. “As Ahwatukee’s largest event, we are very excited to showcase many local vendors and businesses during our Kick-Off party in a few weeks.”
There will be two shopping areas this year: Santa’s Workshop, will be located near Candy Cane Lane and offer kids gifts while adult holiday gifts can be found on Marketplace Street.
Among the vendors is Prickly Pear Market, owned by Ahwatukee resident Kathi Chamoun, who started creating hand-crafted items in 2020 as an outlet during the pandemic. She specializes in handcrafted, curated tumblers/cups, apparel and accessories such as keychains and ornaments.
Another vendor is Marlene Kanehailua, owner of The Cami Girl in the Fry’s Plaza on Chandler Bouelvard, specializing in boutique seamless clothing made by NIKIBIKI, which are all made in the USA, all one size and fit all body shapes. She will be showcasing a great mix of leggings, shirts, dresses and accessories out at the Kick-Off party.
Festival goers can take their charcuterie boards, sandwiches, pastries and family recipes to the next level with a touch of local magic. Morgan Wilke with The Kitchen Witch will have a slew of jams, jellies and fruit butters made with locally sourced products.
Big Red’s Hot Sauce, a family-owned company in Phoenix , will be selling eight hot sauces ranging from mango-mustard to smoky bacon jalapeño from mild to molten. Paul and Tasia Ford, the husband-and-wife team behind Big Red’s, have crafted “Arizona-style” hot sauces for 11 years. Big Red’s has won some serious awards, and extra cool factor, Paul and Tasia grow their own peppers rather than sourcing.
Local artist Sandra Marshall will bring her mobile studio with DIY instruction canvases to paint for the day.
Additional vendors in Santa’s Workshop include light ups, accessories and toys from Steve’s Toys, cups, beanies, scrunchies and tie die goodies from and more.
The Armer Foundation For Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical conditions. When health insurance is not enough, they assist with copays premiums deductibles and any medical-related out-of-pocket expenses.
Jennifer and Matt Armer founded the Ahwatukee-based foundation in 2019 as “a small mom and pop foundation.”
Vanderwall noted “The couple has had an extraordinary effect on the lives of so many children and their families in just five years.”
Proceeds from the party also benefit the Armer Foundation and the Foothills Community Association, who is now responsible for the light display along Chandler Boulevard during the holiday season.
To learn more about The Armer Foundation for Kids visit armerfoundation.org or call 480-257-3254.
The Kick-Off party is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary this year after a two-year hiatus after a very successful return of the Beer and Wine festival last June.
The Festival of Lights was founded in 1995 as a nonprofit to raise money to fund the annual million light display along Chandler Boulevard during the holiday season.
Since 2020, The Festival of the Lights has morphed into a charitable organization with a broader purpose as the committee is no longer responsible for the lights, which now falls on the Foothills Community Association.
The Marketplace is not the only revamped Kick-Off Party feature.
Also remodeled is the popular tavern/beer garden sponsored Ahwatukee restaurant and brewery, WCKD Brewery, which marks its second anniversary this weekend. The larger beer garden will showcase a sports bar feel with TV’s for college football viewing, craft food and beer from local WCKD Brewery and a variety of wines from different regions curated by a local sommelier, champagne and seltzers. Drink tickets will be $7, or 3 for $20.
The Food Truck Trail will include Hot Bamboo, Chick-Fil-A, Cuties Lemonade, Paradise Brothers Funnel Cakes, Mini Donuts and Treats, Pita Jungle, Water and Ice Ahwatukee, I Dream of Weenies and Dominos.
The entertainment stage will also be a main focus this year including quality headlining live music from local bands. Community performances will be from 11AM-1PM, and live music until 10PM with DJ and local bands Lil’ Debbie Band and Calico.
FOL is still community volunteers, event sponsors and Classic Car submissions.
Sponsors for the 2022 Festival of Lights Kick-off Party include: San Tan Ford, WCKD Brewery, Safeway, PostNet, Canopy Mortgage, Realtor Dawn Matesi, Big O Tires, Buessing, Blaze Media, Vanderwall PR, Annette Holmes and AFN.
To volunteer or learn more: FOLAZ.org.
