At 92, Dolly Dentz of Ahwatukee thought she had seen it all until she was in the checkout line at a supermarket Sunday.
She was standing in line at the Safeway on Elliot Road and 48th Street, waiting to ring up a ham and some other items for the holidays.
“There were a couple of men in front of me with beer and vodka and looking like they were going to have a good time,” she said.
“They were very nice,” she said.”I had a flower in my hair and they told me how nice I looked.”
When it was her turn to have her items checked out, the clerk told her she couldn’t.
“Those men paid for your groceries,’” Dentz said she was told.
Two other men who waiting for the guys in front of her then approached her and offered to carry her groceries to the car.
“I was so stunned,” Dentz told AFN hours after her encounter. “I’m still shaking.”
“I have no idea who they were,” she said. “I wish I did because I’d like to thank them.”
She called AFN thinking even if they didn’t read the paper, at least “you’d have a nice story to write instead of crime or something else.”
“I just want everyone to know Christmas is alive in Ahwatukee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.