State health officials last month quietly revised their recommendations on how school districts should follow three COVID-19 metrics in deciding when to close campuses.
But it is unlikely the state’s new recommendations will prompt Tempe Union High School District to open classrooms for five-day in-class learning in 2020.
There was no specific virus-related action item on the agenda for Tempe Union Governing Board’s meeting tonight, Nov. 4. Noting the changes were to recommendations on when schools should revert to online learning, Tempe Union spokesman Megan Sterling said, “It doesn’t have any bearing on moving forard to a five day model.
“We will continue to follow the guidelines as they are provided by the state and county and right now both entities indicate that a hybrid model is the reecommendation for our area,” Sterling said.
Kyrene Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely was not aware that the state’s guidance had changed when she addressed the board Oct. 27, district spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
Both the Arizona School Boards Association and Arizona School Administrators said they were neither consulted before the changes nor told of them ahead of their release. The association also stressed final decisions on closing campuses remain with local boards and local district administrators.
Up until now, districts were advised to consider online learning if only one of three benchmarks was in the “red” category, signifying significant COVID-19 spread.
Those benchmarks include number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the percent of new positive test results and percentage of hospital visits by people exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.
But the state Department of Health Services changed that recommendation, advising a return to virtual learning should be considered only if all three metrics fall into the substantial range.
Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil and the Governing Board have maintained that a five-day in-class instruction is not safe because at least one of its three benchmarks has remained in the yellow category, which signifies moderate virus spread.
While some Tempe Union schools have been in ZIP codes with lower COVID-19 levels than others, the board and administration also have rejected different learning formats for different campuses. They said principals agree on a uniform approach to in-person learning.
Tempe Union reopened campuses partially Oct. 13, splitting student bodies into two groups with one group allowed in classrooms Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays.
Many districts – including Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert, all among Arizona’s four largest districts – have gone to a full five-day return to classrooms.
The state’s change comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County and across Arizona and much of the nation – though county data for Ahwatukee, Kyrene and Tempe Union have remained relatively stable through mid-October. Two of three benchmarks were in the minimal spread category in Ahwatukee and the third showing moderate spread.
Sterling said, “If all three metrics were in the green and the dashboards indicated that it was safe to go back to full-time school, that would be a different story. It does look like we will continue to be in the yellow or hybrid, as all three metrics have seen increases over the past two weeks.”
During last week’s Kyrene board meeting, Vesely expressed concern about the Kyrene’s COVID-19 metrics.
She said despite an uptick in one of the three metrics – cases per 100,000 – stressed that the district overall remained in the moderate category.
“Our metrics support five days of in-person learning, but we are concerned about this trend,” she said.
“If any category falls into the red category or substantial spread category, that will generate an overall red rating for our district,” she also said. “If this rating is maintained for two consecutive weeks, this could warrant moving into a remote online learning modality.”
Maricopa County health officials now say if one of the three benchmarks falls into red, a district should confer with them and that closure is advised only if all three benchmarks are in the red category for two consecutive weeks.
Tempe Union has been far more conservative even though the district overall – and most individual ZIP codes within its boundaries – have been in the yellow category, signifying moderate spread.
During several meetings leading to the partial reopening of campuses, board member Andres Barraza of Tempe even pressed for only one day a week of in-person learning – a proposal that Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil called unworkable.
Data released by the county on Oct. 29 – two days after the Kyrene meeting – show Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes remain well within the moderate range. In fact, cases per 100,000 fell by half, from 122 to 61, in 85045 from Oct. 4-10 to Oct. 11-17. The data are 12 days old when the county posts them.
On a district level, benchmarks for Kyrene changed only slightly from those Vesely was able to show the board – and none approached anywhere near a red level. Two metrics remained in the minimal virus spread category and cases per 100,000 had declined.
The readings for Tempe Union also remained last week within the minimal spread category in two benchmarks while cases per 100,000 were dropping but still within the moderate category.
Both Kyrene and Tempe Union now maintain dashboards on their websites showing the number of COVID-19 cases at each school.
Tempe Union’s dashboard reported that out of more than 14,500 staff and students, there were 16 cases it was aware of – including nine students and seven staff. Most of those cases were at Desert Vista High, with six, and Mountain Pointe, with five.
Kyrene’s dashboard showed 13 cases – 12 students and one staffer – out of 18,000 students and employees in the district. Monte Vista Elementary had the most with three cases.
The state Department of Health Services quietly changed its voluntary guidelines on Oct. 22, belatedly notifying county health officials.
After media reports emerged last week about those changes, state health director Dr. Cara Christ wrote a blog that said districts should work with local health officials if ZIP codes within their boundaries reached red levels in all three benchmarks.
Will Humble, executive director of Arizona Public Health Association and former state health director, was critical of the change, arguing it puts too much weight on the “COVID-like symptoms” metric.
“I do still think they’re good metrics, especially the percent positivity and the number of cases per 100,000. Those are solid metrics,” Humble said. “I’ve always been less enthusiastic about that third metric, which is COVID-like illness reported by hospitals because it’s what we call it in the business ‘syndromic surveillance.’”
Humble said that metric is subjective and voluntarily reported, making a poor indicator for public health decisions.
“I didn’t have a problem with the way the guidance was written before because you could have two out of the three indicators – meaning the two good indicators regardless of what happened with the bad indicator – and once you got into the red zone, then you need to start thinking about going back to a virtual instruction,” Humble said.
Humble continued, “But now when you say…you should include the third metric, which is a flimsy metric, then you’re putting (Governing Boards) in the position of not understanding that two of the three metrics are good and one is bad, and they may start to change their decisions based on a metric that is poor.”
Humble agreed that local control was appropriate but still had concerns about how the guideline change would impact local decision makers.
“Somebody who’s on a governing board or even a superintendent is unlikely to understand that COVID-like illness reports from hospitals is not a solid indicator; yet they will be making recommendations to their boards thinking that it’s equal importance to these other two indicators.”
Exactly why the department changed its guidelines – which could potentially allow many schools to stay open that might have closed under the old guidance – is the subject of some debate.
In a press conference on Oct. 29, Gov. Doug Ducey said the changes were made “at the request of public education leaders in coordination with public health officials.”
But shortly after that statement, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took to Twitter and stated, “The Arizona Department of Education did not request or recommend any changes to the AZDHS school benchmarks.”
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, said the way board members around the state found out about it was through the media.
“We weren’t consulted on it,’’ he said. “We don’t like it when fundamental policy changes that impact the operation of public schools are not communicated clearly.’’
Kotterman said school board members “absolutely’’ see the change as having political overtones, stating, “There definitely are groups out there that believe that schools should be open and are pressuring their local governing boards to just reopen the schools and everything will be fine if only vulnerable people stay home and all that sort of stuff,’’ he said.
Christ wrote that her department has been working on the changes since Oct. 2 after hearing concerns from the members of its Schools Reopening Workgroup, which includes representatives from county health departments and the Department of Education.
But ADHS still has not answered why it did not announce the change more publicly. An ADHS spokesman did not respond when asked how the department informed the public of the change, directing AFN to Christ’s blog post.
That post only states that ADHS informed members of the Schools Reopening Workgroup on Oct. 16.
Ducey said too much was being made of the change. “These adjustments are just that,’’ he said. “They are guidance.’’
The governor said he understands there are teachers with underlying health conditions who may not want to be in school and parents who don’t want their children in a classroom. He said, though, that should be the exception, not the rule.
“Where it is possible and safe, we want our schools open and we want our kids inside a classroom, with a teacher at the front of the classroom, and them getting the best, safest education possible,’’
Ducey said.
Humble said county health officials “should’ve seen it at least a week ago and had time to digest it, because it’s the county health departments that are working with the school districts and it’s their responsibility; the state is like the ivory tower.”
Humble said the state also has a responsibility to be transparent and honest about these type of changes with residents or it risks losing public trust.
“And the best way to keep trust is be honest with them and be truthful and be transparent,” Humble said. “And if one of those three things breaks down, then you start to lose trust and you can’t afford to lose trust anytime, and in particular during a pandemic when you’re asking people to participate in this grand emergency response in various different ways.”
Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.