Capt. Billy Walker and his wife Cheryl of Ahwatukee had grown tired of the criticism of public safety personnel, particularly police officers, and so the Ahwatukee couple last week decided to do something about it.
Actually, they did two “somethings.”
Early last week, Cheryl dropped off a couple of Costco boxes of cookies at one of the Ahwatukee fire stations for the men and women who man Engine 241.
But with the surprising generosity of the Wildflower Bread Company at Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe, the Walkers a few days later delivered 70 sandwiches, along with chips, cookies and condiments, to the officers at the South Mountain Precinct as well as the police substation at 40th Street and Pecos Road.
“It was all Cheryl’s idea; I was just the driver,” said the lifelong pilot and flight instructor of his wife of nearly 50 years, whom he affectionately calls “my immediate supervisor.”
Walker, who is known as “Captain Billy,” said his wife called Wildflower, one of their favorite dining spots, to see what it would cost to serve the men and women in blue at the precinct.
But instead, Alison Johnson of Wildflower offered the food for free.
So, they stopped at Wildflower mid-morning Thursday, then drove over to the precinct with their gift, meeting with Sgt. Mark Rivers.
Although he had only talked to Rivers a few times on the phone to figure out how many sandwiches to get, Walker said it turned out the two men had something in common since he’s working on his flying ratings “so he’ll have something to do in his retirement.”
The Walkers also included a hand-made large card stating “We appreciate you.”
Walker also sent a follow-up email to Johnson, telling her, “Sgt. Rivers and his fellow officers were very warmly taken by your benevolence.”
Walker said his wife was motivated by the barrage of criticism of police.
“As much bashing as the cops get these days, we thought it would be a nice thing to let him know that some of us don’t believe all that crap and think that certainly the majority of them do a damn fine job for us,” he explained.
He said he and his wife also were touched by Wildflower’s response to the initial inquiry, saying the lunch likely would have cost “more than a couple of retired people can afford.”
They also were touched by Wildflower’s quick response to help out with their gesture of appreciation, calling it “refreshing in this day and age.”
Now the Walkers are hoping other people might take a cue from their action.
“The caring values of Wildflower Bread Company are something we can only hope others will use as an example,” Walker said.
