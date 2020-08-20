The City of Phoenix and Vincere Cancer Care introduced a mobile COVID-19 testing van this week but when the vehicle – the first in Arizona – might be in Ahwatukee is unclear.
Stating the van is “part of the city’s effort to deliver free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities,” city officials do not list any date through the end of the month when the van will be in Ahwatukee.
In fact, the schedule shows no stops in Council District 6, where Ahwatukee is located, or District 2, the only other district represented by a Republican member of City Council.
Asked why Ahwatukee is not on the schedule, city spokeswoman Tamra Ingersoll said, “We are working with locations requesting the van. Honestly don’t know if we have had one yet from Ahwatukee.”
The schedule shows that through Aug. 31, the van will be in Councilwoman Laura Pastor’s District 4 four times, twice in District 5 and once in each of all the other districts except 2 and 6. It was not scheduled to be anywhere today, Aug. 19, according to the city website, because it will be grounded on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The van will offer viral and antibody tests, which will be administered by Vincere’s medical staff, the city said.
“Vincere is one of few medical facilities in the State to obtain antigen and antibody test kits that produce results within 15 minutes,” the city release said. “They will also offer the more common viral test that produce results in two to 10 days.”
The van is a 2020 Ford T-250 Transit with a customized interior that includes a workstation, generator with electrical outlets and USB ports, refrigerator and shelving.
An A/C unit is mounted on the roof and an electric awning soon will be installed, according to the city.
The operations of the COVID-19 testing van will be managed by the staff of Vincere Cancer Care and will be covered by custom wrap with images “of various individuals wearing protective face coverings, as a friendly reminder to the community to ‘mask up,’” the release said.
The van was to begin operations yesterday, Aug. 18 with testing only. The COVID-19 testing van will begin its operations on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and will only be in operation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days it is in use.
Testing is available to everyone; appointments are required. If available, insurance information will be requested, but is not required to get tested.
For future COVID-19 testing van’s locations and dates and to schedule an appointment: phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting.
