All 3 parties in Club West suit lose 1st round

Prospects for a quick resolution of a lawsuit involving the future of the Club West Golf Course appear murky after a judge essentially ruled against all three parties in the Club West Conservancy’s lawsuit against Shea Homes and course owner the Edge.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason tossed the Club West Conservancy’s request that Shea Homes and course owner the Edge be permanently barred from selling off any piece of the 162-acre site for home construction but suggested he’d reconsider further proceedings in the case if the Conservancy refiles its complaint with the names of its members.
The judge also refused to cut Shea Homes loose from any further litigation in the matter and declined the Edge’s request for an outright dismissal of the Conservancy suit.
The ruling July 26 came after the previous day’s 45-minute hearing on a request by Shea and the Edge to dismiss the complaint.
The Conservancy, a group of Club West homeowners, contends that Shea – like the original homebuilder in the community that it eventually acquired – used the golf course to attract homebuyers and also promised in sales agreements the course would always be there.
The Edge sought a dismissal of the case on grounds that the Conservancy had no standing and that it was seeking to prevent something that wasn’t even a reality since it has made no deal to sell any part of the course.
Shea’s attorney told the judge during the hearing her client has no plan to build homes and also has asserted the homebuilder doesn‘t even have the declarant, or land use rights to the site.
Thomason ruled that the Edge had a point when it said that because the Conservancy’s members are unknown, it’s impossible to determine whether it has “organizational standing” to represent any homeowner in the community.
“CWC has clearly not demonstrated that it has organizational standing,” the judge wrote in a nine-page minute entry – a somewhat less formal ruling that usually precedes a more detailed opinion.
But Thomason also offered some advice to the group that suggested a condition it needed to fulfill if the case is to move forward.
“Without identification of the homeowner members that CWC is suing on behalf of, it is simply impossible to determine if representational capacity is appropriate,” the judge said, adding that it “is going to have to identify the members of CWC on whose behalf this sought is brought and identify the properties those members own.”
The judge also intimated that the Conservancy’s core allegation might have merit for further consideration, rejecting the Edge’s contention that CWC has no business raising any objections to the site’s future.
Thomason noted that the Conservancy is contending the sales agreements’ addendum promised homebuyers the site would always be a golf course.
Pending further hearings on that contention if the Conservancy identifies its members, the judge said such a promise “provides CWC members with a direct and substantial interest in the Edge Property controversy.”
He also wrote that while he is not making a ruling on that point, he “does have concerns that each of the homeowners might be required to participate individually in this case.
“Each homeowner may have relied on something different,” Thomason continued. “Moreover, the damages suffered by homeowners could be greatly divergent.”
He noted “CWC’s members are certainly not all similarly situated.”
That appeared to be a reference to the Conservancy’s vague description of its members as people who owned homes either right on the course or away from it, suggesting that homeowners who paid premium lot prices to be on the site would suffer greater losses than those with homes farther away from it.
The judge also didn’t buy outright The Edge’s argument that all homeowners had been advised that “no representations or warranties have been made or are made” by anyone that the site would always be a golf course.
“This argument goes to the merits of the dispute,” he said.
But Thomason also noted that the course’s property declaration states any restriction limiting its use for golf could be removed in the future and that that clause “may ultimately make it very difficult to prevail on a claim based on the property declaration.”
Thomason also addressed The Edge’s assertion that no plan for the golf course has been advanced since it took it off the table in an early 2020 proposition to build a modified course, new clubhouse, Top Golf driving range and 18-hole putting green by selling three parcels for construction of about 160 houses.
“There is a present dispute about whether The Edge property is required to be used only as a golf course,” he wrote. “Moreover, there is a present dispute about the meaning and legal significance of the addendum.
“At the same time, however, there are no specific facts or plans that will cause imminent harm to the plaintiff’s members. Accordingly, plaintiff would be well advised to include more specifics in any second amended complaint as to the nature of the specific controversy that it is asking the court to resolve.”
The judge gave the Conservancy 30 days to file a new complaint.
