Wine-beer bash on Friday supports long tradition

Untold thousands of motorists who have driven down Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway every December for more than two decades may not realize that the festive lights along the median aren’t dropped off by Santa’s elves.
They are the legacy of a small group of residents who decided the area could benefit from a little holiday cheer every year and so they formed the Festival of Lights Committee and began soliciting donations to help defray the more than $100,000 it costs annually to pay for the lights’ set up, take-down and, of course, the juice that makes them glow.
It hasn’t just been the generosity of individual residents and businesses that has maintained this tradition all these years: the Foothills and Club West homeowners associations also have paid for the bulk of that cost, with the former kicking in $50,000 annually and Club West donating $25,000.
On Friday, Ahwatukee residents will have a chance to help support the lights, which are now the responsibility of the Foothills HOA, and have a good time
doing it.
The Festival of Lights Committee’s Wine and Beer Festival will be held 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 17 at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee. Tickets are $50 and can be obtained at folaz.org. In addition, the committee also could use some volunteers and the website has information on how to sign up.
The admission price will entitle guests to wine and beer tickets, live music and a commemorative wine glass. There will be casino-style games with a chance to enter a “split the pot challenge” and a raffle.
There also will be a raffle – tickets are extra at the event – with several larger prizes replacing the dozens of items that used to be auctioned off.
Instead of restaurants being on hand doling out samples of their fare, guests can help patronize some local eateries at “Food Truck Row” outside the clubhouse. The trucks will represent co-sponsors WCKD Brewery – which has donated five craft beers and will be selling its famous burgers as sliders – as well as The Chicken Coop, Butcher’s Choice, Eis Café, El Pastorcito Taqueria, EggsQuisite Sweets and Salsa Bites.
The main stage entertainment will be provided by Identity Crisis.
For a suggested donation of $10, guests also will get admission to the Special Tasting Room, where they will learn directly from a winemaker and WCKD’s brewmaster and taste local wines from Arizona Stronghold winery and local craft beers from Wicked Brews and Spirits.
There also will be the popular wine pull and for $20 for sparkling or white wine and $25 for red wine, the committee says, “you are guaranteed to receive a wine of at least that retail value with a chance at brands like Caymus, Far Niente, and Veuve Cliquot.”
What FOL Committee President Raphael Isaac promises also will be there is the same frivolity and relaxed atmosphere that have made this adults-only event one of Ahwatukee’s most popular for more than a decade.
The party had been called off the last two years because of the pandemic, and organizers are hoping its return will bring out Ahwatukee residents who not only appreciate the lights display on Chandler Boulevard but who are looking for a good time at a reasonable price in these inflation-riddled times.
Along with the two HOAs, hundreds of residents and businesses also gave donations last year to keep the Christmas display lit throughout December.
Proceeds from the Beer and Wine Festival will go to the two HOAs and the new Lights Camera Discover Studio opening in Ahwatukee.
Wine and Beer Party sponsors also include Rockas Painter Team, Bell Bank Mortgage, United Brokers Group, Scout & Cellar, Arizona Stronghold, San Tan Ford, Locality Real Estate, Realtor Stephanie Coffman, South Mountain Films,. Cell Phone Repair by Assurant, Misgif, Canopy Mortgage, ISH Salon, Foothills Golf Club, Realtor Dawn Matesi, The Christie Ellis Real Estate Team, AFN and all the food truck vendors.
