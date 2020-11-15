The dismal year will soon get a bit brighter for Ahwatukee residents as the Festival of Lights’ contractor starts hanging the million white lights along Chandler Boulevard.
And Ahwatukee residents also can get a jump-start on holiday shopping and help ensure the million white lights between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street will be here next year by heading over to folaz.org to bid on some auction items or take a chance at the FOL Committee’s popular wine pull.
FOL Committee President Raphael Isaac said Christmas Light Decorators, the Mesa firm used to hang the lights, will start festooning all but one of the boulevard’s medians next Monday.
The one median still needs some repair work.
Isaac said that after a year of negotiations with city inspectors – who insist on major repairs to the lights infrastructure in those medians – finally gave the committee the green light to proceed last week – sparing the cancellation of the Festival of Lights in its 25th anniversary year.
But for the light show to see year 26, the committee must have those repairs done next year – at an estimated cost of around $50,000.
Since the pandemic has forced the committee to cancel its only two fundraisers this year – the Thanksgiving Saturday Kick-Off Party and the adults-only springtime Beer Wine and Culinary Festival – it is hoping residents will help by straight-out donations, bidding on auction items and participating in the wine pull.
Isaac did have one cheery news item about the committee’s effort to raise more than $50,000 that will pay not only for the repairs but also Christmas Light Decorator’s bill and the electric bill.
“We’re to almost $15,000 in donations from the community and more is coming in every day - which is totally amazing,” Isaac said.
There are several ways the community can help the lights burn next year.
People can give a donation at folaz.com. The committee will give donors of $200 or more a yard identifying them as a sponsor.
Sponsors who pony up $1,500 to $2,000 will get their name on a large ornament that will hang on a median in Chandler Boulevard.
And any donation, no matter how large or small, will be recognized in scrolling recognition on the FOL Committee’s website as well as in ads the committee will run in January in AFN, Isaac said.
“I think everybody needs this holiday season,” said Isaac, who hopes the community agrees that one way to celebrate it is with the Million White Lights.
Another way to help is participate in the silent auction that begins online this week.
In past years, the auction at the Wine Beer Fest has been a popular feature loaded with gifts of all kinds.
People will be able to browse items online and make a bid until Nov. 28.
Also scheduled this month at folaz.com is the wine pull, another popular feature at the Wine Beer Fest.
The “Reds” Wine Pull will feature random selections for $25 per play with all wines in the game with retail values of at least $25 value – and some up to $100 or more.
The “White/Rose/Sparkling” Wine Pull features selections for $20 each for bottles worth at least that much.
