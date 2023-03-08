Audubon Society focusing on fatal bird collisions

Have you ever heard a thump on a window in your house? Unless you live on a golf course or ball field, you probably heard a bird crashing into the glass.
You may have found the injured bird, but often they fly away to die of their injuries out of sight.
A 2014 study by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Smithsonian Institution estimated that between 365 million and one billion birds in the United States are killed annually by building collisions – 60% after hitting buildings under four stories, such as homes.
But there are ways to prevent these unnecessary deaths.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society is hosting a DIY workshop at Gilbert Riparian Preserve’s Rattlesnake Ramada from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, where residents can make a custom window treatment that will prevent birds from striking the glass.
Materials, tools and expert assistance will be provided. Registration is required and there is a $15 fee.
To a bird fleeing a predator or heading to the next tree, the reflection of a yard or the street in a window looks like an open flyway - not a solid surface. This video illustrates the problem from a bird’s eye view: bit.ly/HowBirdsSeeWindows
The Acopian BirdSaver, also called the Zen Wind Curtain, leverages the birds’ own biology to alert them that a glass window is impassable.
Birds are able to calculate that they cannot fly through an opening that is 4 inches or less in width: it’s how they successfully fly through tree branches.
The Acopian BirdSaver consists of lengths of paracord cut to the height of the window secured at 4-inch intervals across the width of the frame on the outside of the window.
This breaks up the reflection, signaling to birds that they cannot fly through. The curtain is virtually 100 percent effective at diverting birds.
Installation is easy, and the cords do not obstruct the view from inside the home and in fact are aesthetically pleasing.
Residents will use the measurements of their problem window and with the help of volunteers will make an Acopian BirdSaver custom-fitted to their home and ready to install.
“There’s no need to cover every window in your home, just the ones that are hazardous to birds,” said Karen Stucke-Jungemann, Desert Rivers Audubon conservation director.
The chapter hopes to repeat the workshop in the future.
“Our goal is to reach as many homeowners as possible to stop bird-strike deaths,” Stucke-Jungemann said.
Residents who would rather buy an Acopian BirdSaver may order directly from the company at birdsavers.com.
To learn more, download the Acopian Bird Saver manual at bit.ly/MakeABirdSaver. The American Bird Conservancy publishes a reference resource about other bird strike solutions at bit.ly/BirdStrikeConsumerGuide.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society serves Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, the San Tan Valley and parts of Pinal County.
It provides environmental education and conservation opportunities and advocate for our environment.
Information:desertriversaudubon.org.
