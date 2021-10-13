Lawyers in the Ahwatukee Lakes hearing got into the weeds – and the lakes, trees, irrigation valves and sand – as owner Wilson Gee’s right-hand man said he expects nine holes on the beleaguered course to be open for play by Thanksgiving.
Terry Dugan’s prediction came as three days of testimony across three weeks came to an end Oct. 6 on a hearing to determine if Gee’s company, ALCR, should be assessed as much as $500,000 for allegedly failing to follow a judge’s timeline for restoring the course.
It could be that half of the 18-hole executive course will open before Superior Court Judge Sara Agne rules on two homeowners’ request that Gee be assessed a contempt penalty.
Agne has set a timetable for Lakes lawyer Daniel Maynard and homeowners’ lawyer Tim Barnes for final briefs in the case, with Barnes getting the last word by a deadline of Nov. 19.
But that puts it within a week of the targeted opening of the nine holes on the course’s east side. Dugan said he expected rye grass will be sown there between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 while the west side can’t be finished before next year – with an eye to opening the entire 105-acre site for golf by next Sept. 1
“We’re hoping to be open no later than Thanksgiving,” said Dugan.“That weekend is when we would like to get it open and going so that gives us time to get over all the details.”
As president of Foothills Golf Group, Dugan is Gee’s longtime point man for his golf courses here as well as The Duke in Maricopa. Dugan said of his 40 years in the golf industry, the last 16 have been with Gee.
Barnes wants Agne to find Gee’s company, ALCR, in violation of the first of three deadlines set last November by Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo when he found Gee in contempt of court for not obeying the order of a third judge to restore the course.
Campagnolo last year said Gee must pay $500,000 if he didn’t complete design by June 1, 2021; another $1 million if he didn’t start work by Aug. 31, 2021; and another $2 million if the course isn’t open by September 2022.
But he also directed that Gee show his plans to Barnes – a directive Barnes appears to suggest Gee has not followed.
Gee also had said several months ago he was working toward opening the entire course by the end of this year but Dugan said supply chain disruptions slowed down SRP, which was needed to complete work on a pump station that drives the irrigation system. Additionally, the utility was not expected to restore full power to the course until this past weekend.
Dugan said the overall plan is to work on the west side of the course and have it in shape so that Bermuda grass can be sown by May and then fully open by Sept. 1, 2022 – the deadline set by Campagnolo.
But Dugan also said it was incumbent on ALCR to open the other nine holes as quickly as possible.
“We need to start generating some revenue,” he testified. “We’re spending lots of money. We need to start generating some revenue so that we can we can get everything else and then the plan going forward is to continue on the west side.”
Barnes in his questioning appeared to be trying to buttress his case against Gee over the first phase of Campagnolo’s order by getting Dugan to concede that the work being done was not according to a written plan.
“I don’t have a written plan that they go by,” Dugan testified about the work crew. “We instruct them and advise them on all that needs to be done.”
But Dugan disagreed when Barnes asked if it was fair to say that the instructions are “not based upon a written restoration plan per se.”
“That’s not fair,” Dugan replied. “It is based on a budget we put together to restore the course.”
Dugan at one point also testified, “I think the budget would put together is adequate to get it back in the condition that it was in when we closed it.”
Gee closed the course in 2013, and has testified that it was losing money every year from the time he bought it in 2006.
Maynard walked Dugan through various issues – including whether all 18 holes eventually will be open to neighbors and the public since the west side also would be used for a golf academy.
“I don’t foresee us having a golf academy so big that we can’t open those nine holes up to the public at some point,” Dugan testified.
“We will have golf academy but it won’t primarily be used for golf academy,” he explained, stating those nine holes would be “blocked off according to how many golf academies we have, how much time they need. Outside of that, it will be open to the public.”
Barnes then asked, “But there’s nothing in writing as we speak that helps us understand what period of time that might be. Isn’t that correct?”
To which Dugan replied: “That’s correct.”
Dugan said the plan for the golf academy is driven by the decline in golf’s popularity between the time of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 and the pandemic.
“We lost approximately 10 million golfers,” he said. “We lost over 1,500 golf courses in the U.S. Arizona, this area, lost about 32. Of those 32, most of them were nine-hole executive courses and so our focus in the PGA is to get the younger kids back into the game. That’s our future.”
He said the academy “will be mainly during the summer.”
Dugan testified about a number of aspects of the course. Some highlights include:
Weeds. Dugan said crews are draining some of the lakes so that weeds and even trees that have been growing in them can be removed.
He conceded weeds have been an unexpectedly big problem and blamed it on the rainy summer.
“We have had extensive weeds on the property this year,” he said. “As everybody probably knows, we’ve just seen the most rain in history in the Phoenix area. I’ve been here 27 years. That’s by far the most rain, I’ve seen, anyway. Because of that we’ve had extensive weeds. So, we’ve actually sprayed the property twice for weeds. Obviously, we’re mowing. We’re cutting down. Some of the weeds are pretty big. So we’ve had to actually cut those down.”
He added that weeds along the shores of the lakes are being cut and that “we’re going to use some chemicals so those won’t come back.”
Lakes. Dugan disclosed that the lakes likely will have to be resealed so that water doesn’t seep through the lake bed and disappear into the ground.
He said the sealant is the same that
was used when the course operated and that they are brought down to the shore in 100-gallon totes and then drip into
the lake.
Dugan also disputed earlier testimony that the lakes serve as flood control during heavy runoff from South Mountain as Maynard tried to counter Barnes’ earlier attacks on Gee’s plan not to fill one of the lakes on the course’s west side.
“In my 27 years, I’ve never seen that lake overflow and go across 48th Street,” he said.
The bulk of the water from South Mountain goes across the (Ahwatukee) Country Club, not the Lakes course.”
He also said the unfilled lake could be filled at a later date.
Golf carts. Dugan said the plan is to have golfers use push carts and that it would take a lot of business to persuade ALCR to rent golf carts or let golfers bring their own.
“I think Mr. Gee mentioned that we’re going to measure the demand for the golf course and then make a decision after. If the demand is there, then the potential of golf carts is also there.”
Asked what kind of demand, Dugan replied, “I would say around 50,000 would be a solid number. Most golf courses, if run properly, can break even at 50,000.”
When Barnes asked if many older golfers use push carts on an 18-hole course, Dugan replied, “Yes, there’s definitely even in the senior communities. …a lot of people play golf for health and walking is a great activity for that.”
Sand. Dugan said ALCR is importing a sand called Augusta White from Southern California.
“Arizona is very strange,” Dugan testified. “Even though we’re in a desert, you cannot get white sand – it’s not available. You can get brown sand.”
He said the sand – which also will be used at the Foothills Golf Course – is the same as TPC uses for the Phoenix Open and that it will “really impress the residents and the new golfers.”
“It’s a great product but it gives a great pop and that’s what we’re looking for. You know, we want it to really look good when we open.”
Clubhouse. Two weeks ago, Jeff Hall, president of the Save the Lakes Association, testified that the clubhouse was a popular haunt for him and many Lakes residents. The clubhouse burned down in what police called arson in February 2016. The case has never been solved.
Dugan testified there would be a modular clubhouse – a plan that doesn’t sit well with homeowners.
He said ALCR has signed a three-year lease for the clubhouse – Gee has said it would be similar to a field office at a construction site.
Asked what would be the deciding factor to build a permanent clubhouse, he replied, “I would base it solely on the demand. If the demand is there and the people will support it, then it will be justified.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.