It wasn’t supposed to happen again.
Another return of leukemia to 13-year-old Logan Gidley wasn’t what anyone anticipated.
The positive results from a biopsy flummoxed his doctors, who did not understand how the cancer cells survived his previous chemotherapy and other treatments – and a bone marrow transplant of May 8, 2020.
The teen’s third recurrence of cancer also has rattled his mother and stepfather, Krystal and Ryan Lehr; his father Eric Gidley and stepmother Renea; his younger sister Juliette Gidley, 9; and his grandparents.
If there was any good news it was that the cancer cells had not invaded his circulatory system.
On March 4 Logan was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for a lumbar puncture, followed the next day with the start of the first round of chemotherapy.
Last Friday, Krystal Lehr said the chemotherapy being administered this time was targeted.
“It’s newer chemo that doesn’t tear the body up so much,” she said. “That has everything to do with research and development.”
Lehr said Logan was able to come back home March 10, though the intravenous chemotherapy treatments require daily trips to the clinic.
“Every day we go to the clinic and get chemo infusion. His cancer is going down, but so is his immune system. We’re watching him closely for fevers or infection,” she said, adding that at their March 12 visit, Logan required a blood and platelet transfusion.
All his treatments are an expensive undertaking. Lehr estimated in 2020 alone, medical costs reached $2.2 million.
The family is reactivating their GoFundMe page, ‘Logan’s Heroes,’ and the Ahwatukee-based Armer Foundation for Kids has made it possible to make monetary donations via PayPal, debit or credit card, or donors can opt for donations on a monthly basis.
Armer Foundation has also created #Loganstrong t-shirts to help with the family’s mounting bills. On the shirt, directly under an orange cancer ribbon, are the words “3 time champ.”
All profits from the t-shirt sales go directly to help the family.
The local foundation has also organized a #TeamLogan Blood Drive May 16 that will be hosted by and at CK’S Tavern & Grill, 4142 E. Chandler Blvd., the blood drive runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Krystal Lehr said there is a continued great need for blood donors.
“All of this requires a lot of transfusions. He’s had hundreds already.”
Lehr said despite the unanticipated setback, Logan is doing well.
“Right now, if you look at him, he looks healthy and handsome. But when you see the numbers on paper, you see he’s really sick,” she said. “We’re hoping to get to transplant next month.”
She explained her son is keeping busy video editing games on his laptop, even while in the hospital.
“He goes to Altadeña (Middle School) and he took multimedia classes and he learned video editing; he really likes that,” she said.
There was a possibility that the family would transport Logan to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for CAR T-cell therapy that was created in collaboration with the Hospital University of Pennsylvania for use in children with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The treatment is a new approach to cancer treatments that uses the body’s own immune cells to kill off cancer cells.
“Logan’s cancer has very few markers for that treatment, so we hope to get him into remission and go straight into another bone marrow transplant,” said his mother. “That’s our ultimate goal and the best chance for him.”
The teen was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in November, but made a speedy recovery.
Today, Saint Patrick’s Day, Lehr, Logan’s father Eric Gidley and his sister Juliette will be tested to see if any of them are a successful bone marrow match.
They are hoping and praying for the best.
It was Friday July 13, 2018, when Logan’s parents first heard the devastating diagnosis of leukemia.
At that time, Logan was a fifth grader at Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary, and had been enjoying a summer of swim team competitions and advanced math classes.
Lehr recalled that the diagnosis “came out of nowhere” as the family had assumed his weight loss and lack of appetite was due to his busy summer schedule.
His second bout of cancer hit Dec. 3, 2019, but after numerous chemo treatments, he once again won the battle and went into remission.
The family members now consider themselves cancer veterans who have fought the fight and are staying strong for a third bout.
“We’re reactivating the GoFundMe page for Logan’s Heroes,” explained Lehr. “And we’re so thankful for Armer Foundation for Kids and everything they’re doing to help us.”
Armer Foundation for Kids was founded in Ahwatukee in 2019 by Jennifer and Matt Armer who own Armer Corporation, an HVAC and plumbing company.
The two were invested in helping children through their own experiences: Matt grew up with Type-1 diabetes and Jennifer had a close friend lose her 10-year-old daughter to cancer.
Their daughter Rebecca McElyea came on board last year and now serves as director of operations and a member of the board of directors.
“The Armer Foundation For Kids is a charity dedicated to ease some of the financial burdens to families with children with extreme medical conditions that have unforeseen financial burdens,” said Jennifer Armer, echoing their mission statement. “When health insurance is not enough, we will help by assisting with copays, premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.”
To further raise funds, the foundation opened a thrift store last year, but due to COVID-19, wasn’t able to host a grand opening.
On March 27, they will.
The Armer Foundation Thrift Store, at 9830 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee, will hold the special event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have raffles and Chick-fil-A sandwiches and other refreshments as well as an interactive photo booth.
