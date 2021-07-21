There hasn’t been enough rain yet to test it yet, but a unique engineering project to protect a portion of Warner-Elliot Loop from floods – particularly 17 homes along nearby Mandan Street – was completed without fanfare in March.
Costing about $1.2 million largely in federal funds, the Mandan Street Drainage Improvements project is an engineering marvel as well as a marvel of diplomacy that involved homeowners, numerous governmental agencies, Arizona Public Service Co. and even the Ahwatukee Board of Management.
Its whole purpose is to prevent recurrence of devastating floods that have happened periodically over the last two decades as the result of South Mountain runoff during monsoon season.
While the last few monsoon seasons may not have been very impressive, some storms over the last 10 years have caused thousands of dollars in property damage in the neighborhood.
A particularly devastating storm near the end of the 2014 monsoon season flooded at least seven homes along Mandan Street with as much as two feet of water.
“The storm event on Sept. 8, 2014 was one of several downpours that have flooded Ahwatukee properties along South Mountain Preserve,” Maricopa County Flood Control District officials have noted. “Residents living near South Mandan Street have experienced repeated flooding during storm events.”
Two years later, in August 2016, one home on Mandan sustained thousands of dollars of damage when water gushed through the backyard, into the kitchen and across the living room and several bedrooms – ruining repairs the owners had just finished from the 2014 flood.
But the Flood Control District and several City of Phoenix departments came up with a plan that became a reality on March 29.
They built a concrete and earthen-lined channel a quarter-mile long, and as much as 65 feet wide in parts with an average depth of 3½ feet to reduce the risk of storm water runoff from South Mountain Park reaching homes along Mandan Street whose backyards abut the Preserve.
The channel is designed to collect water runoff and convey it south to an existing drainage channel.
Between the channel and the backyards of the houses it is protecting is a 3-foot path for cyclists and hikers.
Now that construction is done, the contractor will begin a one-year “plant maintenance and establishment period” that includes hydroseeding to restore vegetation destroyed during construction, the county said.
At the time, county and city officials agreed in 2017 to work together to solve the flooding problem; then county Board of Supervisors Chairman Denny Barney noted: “We often think of public safety in terms of law enforcement, but flood protection is a public safety issue as well. This partnership with the City of Phoenix means homes and businesses in the Ahwatukee Foothills will be better protected in case of a big storm.”
But the challenge was getting agreement among seven different agencies – particularly city parks and APS – on what to do.
City and county officials began studying the problem in 2015 and originally came up with 10 different alternatives – including one that would have razed a couple homes to create a drainage channel.
They narrowed that list to three options, including one that called for doing nothing.
The second called for erecting a giant wall.
That option was rejected, city documents show, because of “cost and the undesirable impact of impeding the views from the residential backyards facing the South Mountain Preserve. The mountain views from these lots is a significant factor in their economic value.”
It wasn’t until late 2019 that the Flood Control District officials told residents they had finally settled on a solution.
But even then, not all the homeowners in the area were happy. Some groused about a chain link fence that had to be installed along the channel rim because of a city law requiring it -- installation for any drop that’s at least 18 inches to prevent people, particularly children, from falling into the channel.
Those homeowners complained that the fence would mar their views of the preserve when they sit in their backyards.
Those concerns failed to change the minds of officials who had worked through years of negotiations to solve the flooding problem.
Another issue that had to be worked out was the width of the channel – which raised major concerns for APS, the city parks department and the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board.
APS had indicated it has a particularly important interest in any construction that would infringe on its 120-foot-wide right-of-way that allows a monster truck to reach the high-tension powerlines that stand just at the edge of the Preserve behind the Mandan Street homes.
The truck is so heavy that it requires four stabilizing pads weighing 180,000 pounds each to support a 120-foot-
high crane.
To build the channel too close to that right of way not only threatened APS’ access to their powerlines, but also risked a collapse of the channel walls under the pressure of the soil dislodged by the heavy stabilizing pads.
To prevent that from happening, officials would have had to build a wall so thick they would have had to spend nearly three times the $1.2 million the project ultimately cost.
Meanwhile, city parks officials did not want the channel to encroach too much on preserve land.
At a meeting in October 2019, one parks official told residents, “We all love that park so much. We’re trying to make this thing happen in as narrow a space
as possible.”
Finally, the various government agencies, APS and ABM and most of the area homeowners reached an agreement that produced what exists today.
And true to their promises, the structure is not gray concrete and has a surface application that creates a “minimal footprint” and “visual mitigation color” that blends with the Preserve’s desert soils.
As one Flood Control District official vowed two years ago, “We want to make that look as pristine as possible so that when you’re looking out in the back of your homes... its look will be more natural, like native desert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.