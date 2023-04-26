Phoenix Council repeals controversial wage bill

Taking a different position from their predecessors on a hotly contested ordinance requiring contractors on city projects to pay higher wages, Phoenix City Council’s two new members added sufficient firepower to repeal the month-old measure.
In their first council meeting April 19 since they were sworn in two days earlier, both Ahwatukee Councilman Kevin Robinson and South Phoenix Councilwoman Kesha Washington joined Mayor Kate Gallego and three other colleagues to kill the ordinance.
The repeal had been sought by council members Ann O’Brien, Tom Waring and Debra Stark. They had voted with Gallego against the ordinance on March 22.
That ordinance had required contractors on most city projects to pay wages, overtime and benefits at the rate set by the federal government for the metro region.
City Manager Jeff Barton had been taken by surprise when the measure was introduced a month ago and warned it would jack up the cost of already approved city projects by at least $93 million, throwing into disarray the projects for both the capitol budget and the proposed $500 million General Obligation bond issue voters may decide in November.
At the time it was approved, City Attorney Julie Kreigh warned that the March 22 vote violated a policy council had set a year ago that gave her office at least eight hours to vet proposed ordinances for their legality.
The mayor also condemned the ordinance for the way it was handled by its supporters.
But the two new council members' predecessors – Sal DiCiccio representing Ahwatukee and other District 6 villages and former South Phoenix representative Carlos Garcia – joined Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari and members Betty Guardado and Laura Pastor to pass the ordinance anyway.
The vote last week followed impassioned pleas by several labor leaders who argued for retaining the measure and several contractor associations’ representatives who favored the move.
Joshua Umar, executive director of the American Association of Subcontractors of Arizona, said he had never before seen a process like the one that led to the ordinance’s approval.
“The city attorney has not even had a chance to look at it,” he said. “The city manager has not had a chance to look at it. People are offering amendments and being asked to vote on something that they’ve never even seen before that has been presented only minutes before. It seems like a disastrous way to make policy.”
He said almost all his members “are paying a prevailing wage right now” and “they’re investing millions in training programs and partnerships with local community colleges” and said the ordinance benefitted “a small sliver of the workforce.”
Arguing against repeal, Devin Arbuthnot, an Ironworkers Local 75 trustee, noted that state law gave municipalities in Arizona the power to regulate wages and benefits.
“I heard some talk about a process but in my opinion, it’s kind of just a back-handed way to screw over U.S. workers – union and non-union,” he told the council.
“You’re just coming up with last-minute excuses to try and keep working people down, Arbuthnot said. “And I think that all of us here need to make our voices very loud, very clear that prevailing wage will show that the City of Phoenix is on the side of the working person. And we’ll be setting the trend, hopefully, for more cities to follow and support the working class.”
But even supporters of the appeal insisted that they were not opposed to the concept of fair wages for workers on city projects.
They just opposed the way it was done last March – without a legal review and consideration of its financial impact on the city.
“I believe that every worker should be compensated with fair, decent and comparable wages regardless of the employer,” Washington said.
But the former assistant state attorney general added, “However, I cannot take off my legal hat, that is part of the skill set that I believe, in part, why I was elected. I know what happens when we don’t follow legal advice. To be clear, I understand my colleagues’ frustration or respect their desire to get something done in an expedient manner.”
Likewise, Robinson said he had promised to listen to all sides on a controversial issue and that he was concerned about the financial impact of making a hasty decision.
“It just would be irresponsible of me not to consider that because we have significant financial issues that we have to consider and based on information provided by the city manager, adopting this now and then following this procedure …would be at considerable cost. And I think there would be considerable unintended consequences attached to it.”
With Guardado and Ansari voting against repeal, Council voted to rescind the ordinance for now and set Dec. 13 for the administration to present a new approach to ensuring the spirit of the wage measure.
