Ahwatukee’s other beleaguered golf course remains in a holding pattern.
At the Club West Association’s monthly meeting May 21, board President Julie Tyler said that one committee is studying the course’s future while another is studying solutions to the expensive problem of irrigating the course with less expensive water.
“Housing is not an option. I don’t think it’s any secret that myself and many others are not in favor of ever having housing on the golf course in terms of restoring it and how it will be funded,” Tyler told homeowners last month. “It is not property of the HOA, so any restoration will not be funded by the HOA.”
Wilson Gee sold the course to a group of four investors who do business under the name The Edge.
They tried and failed early last year to win approval for a plan that would have had Taylor Morrison build 164 single- and two-story homes on three pieces of the site in order to finance a reconstruction of the course, which has been shut down since March 2018.
Tyler said the golf course committee has been studying ways that the site can be restored and that it has been reviewing a number of business plans for restoring and running the course profitably.
Also unresolved is a lawsuit by the Club West Conservancy against the board. Though all but one of the defendants in that case were defeated in a board election last year, the trial commissioner in the case has yet to file a final opinion.
Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell in April issued a preliminary ruling that nullified the old board members’ acquisition of the declarant rights to the course.
Those rights basically gave the board oversight in determining the land use regulations for the course.
But Russell has not issued a final opinion, so the case remains open.
“We’re going to continue to engage our lawyers and discuss different options on making sure that the course and the different rights are protected as much as we can within our power,” Tyler said. “We’re still trying to understand what our power is.”
The Edge, meanwhile, has been silent.
“We still haven’t heard the property owners,” Tyler said. “We would love it if they’d reach out. We would appreciate it if they would present something to the community again” about their plans for the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.