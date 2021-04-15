As if anxious homebuyers in the East Valley don’t have enough to worry about, that troublesome barge in the Suez Canal piled on their mounting woes – as did the brutal winter storms in Texas two months ago.
Fulton Homes last week cited the stuck Suez Canal barge, the storms and the pandemic in a letter to customers who had put down a deposit for a new-build, offering them a refund because supply chain disruptions made it impossible to say when their new home would be completed.
It said window production has been cut in half by its supplier because of the pandemic, plywood for its walls is in short supply, cabinet orders are three to five months behind and that now it has no roof sheathing for 1,200 homes under construction.
“Unfortunately, in the current highly volatile environment, there is no way to accurately project when homes will be completed,” its letter to customers said. “There may be a one-month delay or a 6+ month delay on home closings; Timelines change daily.”
The letter by Fulton Homes Construction Vice President Jeff Nadreau said that as a result and only for this week, Fulton is breaking its policy of nonrefundable deposits.
Nadreau acknowledged there may be customers “who are uncomfortable with the uncertainty of the delivery of their home or who simply cannot wait” and said Fulton Homes believe a full refund was the fair thing to do.
Normally, those deposits are not refundable under any circumstances, he noted, because the company would lose a bundle after paying a $20,000 building permit and ordering materials that the customer specifically wanted.
He also assured those who decide to “live with the uncertainty brought about by these supply issues” that “we will not cut corners or forego the legendary Fulton Quality our customers expect.”
Last month, a barge got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week, tying up ships loaded with billions of goods and impacting supply lines for an array of industries.
But that was only the latest in a series of problems that have forced most homebuilders into longer completion times and include escalation clauses in contracts as a hedge against rising prices of materials.
Other homebuilders contacted by the Mesa Tribune about Fulton’s letter did not respond to requests for comment.
But Mike Orr of the Cromford Report, which closely tracks the Valley housing market, said it’s likely Fulton is not alone.
“I have not heard anything so specific, but it would not surprise me if many of the things quoted affect other builders,” he said, adding:
“Home price will be forced upwards, as there is very little re-sale inventory."
Supply chain interruptions and overall shortages have added fuel to the surge in Valley home prices, which have risen 20 percent in a year.
Last week Cromford reported, “The active listing count was painfully small last month and this month it is no better. We would need to add about 24,000 active listings to get back to a normal level. Many of the younger agents working in Phoenix have never experienced a normal level of supply.”
The National Association of Homebuilders and the National Association of Realtors last fall said a lumber shortage is accelerating the cost of new home construction while there also is a rising demand for larger houses – partly as the result of stay-at-home orders and work-from-home time in the past year.
“While the market remains solid, median home prices are increasing due to higher building material costs, most notably softwood lumber, and a shift to larger homes,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders.
The homebuilders group reported that in the first six months of the pandemic “lumber prices soared more than 170 percent.”
“This unprecedented lumber price spike added nearly $16,000 to the price of a typical new single-family home,” it said.
The association recommended that its members include an escalation clause in contracts “that indicates if lumber prices increase by a certain percentage, the customer would be required to pay the extra costs.”
It also said the sharp increases in lumber costs “threaten the affordability of new homes and the housing sector, which is leading the nation’s economic recovery.”
The association blamed the lumber cost increase on inadequate domestic production.
“Many mills reduced production due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures enacted by state and local governments at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.
“Mill operators projected that housing would be adversely affected by the crisis and anticipated a large drop in demand,” it continued. “But housing weathered the storm much better than was predicted and demand for lumber has accelerated.”
In December, it called on the Trump Administration to pressure domestic lumber producers “to ramp up production to ease growing shortages and making it a priority to work with Canada on a new softwood lumber agreement.” That request went nowhere.
