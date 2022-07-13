School, owners deny fault in student’s sexual abuse

A private Ahwatukee school and its owners have denied they or the school share any blame for the 19-month sexual relationship their son had with an underage student while he taught there.
Responding to a lawsuit brought by the now 18-year-old victim, attorneys for James and Shetal Walters, owners of Desert Garden Montessori School, and lawyers for the school said neither the couple nor the school bear any responsibility for the actions of their son, Justin Walters.
The Walters’ attorneys in the case, Elizabeth Fitch and Craig McCarthy, said that while the girl must prove any damage she suffered resulted from their actions, “any and all damages suffered by the plaintiff were the result of intervening/superseding causes through the negligence and/or conduct of some other person, party or third party, which bars recovery against” them.
The denials by Fitch and McCarthy and school attorneys Sean Healy and Gina Battoszek were filed June 30 with Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson in response to a lawsuit filed by Chase Rasmussen of Rasmussen Injury Law on May 27 – the same day Justin Walters, 29, of Tempe, was sentenced to four years in prison and lifetime probation for his guilty plea to three felonies. He also is named in the lawsuit but has not filed a response.
Those felony counts, along with seven others dismissed as a result
of his guilty plea, alleged that Justin Walters started grooming the victim in March 2019, seduced her June 1, 2019, and continued to sexually abuse her until Dec. 23, 2020 – nine days before he
fled to Turkey after learning she had told her parents and Phoenix Police. He returned to the U.S. in May 2021 and was arrested.
The school’s denials cover a range of assertions Rasmussen makes in the lawsuit.
Rasmussen has charged that Justin, who was hired as a teacher in 2017, does not hold any education degrees or teaching certifications from the state.
Stating Justin “held a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution prior to his hire,” the school “denies he was required to possess a degree in education prior to his hire.” It also said he “subsequently obtained his International Baccalaureate certificate.”
The Walters and the school also say they “lack knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations” that Rasmussen’s suit details.
Those allegations are based on police records and the girl’s testimony about a sexual relationship that began after Justin Walters spent several months grooming the girl during school-sponsor field trips to Disneyworld and Puerto Rico as well as through texts and other social media platforms.
Rasmussen alleges that Justin Walters “serially sexually abused, exploited and assaulted” the girl that began when he drove out to the desert in his pickup truck with her after buying a mattress and bottle of vodka at Walmart, according to police records.
The encounters continued on a regular basis – even in Justin’s parents’ home – until late December 2020.
According to the lawsuit, Walters was visited by Phoenix Police on Dec. 30, 2020 – seven days after they learned of the long-running sexual abuse. Two days later, Justin fled to Turkey and remained on the lam until May 2021, when he was arrested after returning to Chicago.
Prosecutors stated last fall in court documents that while he was abroad, he and his victim communicated.
“The victim disclosed that he said he was in Ukraine and then Montenegro and that he was trying to find a way to get citizenship,” prosecutors said. “He said getting citizenship was hard but he could do it if his family made an investment to the country of $250,000. The victim also disclosed that he talked to her about not wanting to go to prison and mentioned that he had a plan, which the victim interpreted as a plan to get a fake identity.”
Rasmussen accuses the Walters of helping their son flee the country, but the school and the couple deny the allegation, stating they had reported the relationship to police on Dec. 23, 2020 – the same day Justin quit his job with the school.
The school said it “denies it was aware of Justin Walters’ underlying conduct – which gave rise to him being criminal charged – until Dec. 23, 2020 when Desert Garden was made aware of the conduct and promptly reported it to law enforcement.”
And it states the school “was unable
to discipline him” because he quit the same day the owners learned of the relationship.
Justin has not filed his own response to the lawsuit, which accuses him of “intentional infliction of emotional distress on his victim.
But his parents and the school deny Rasmussen’s allegation that they failed to train school staff on how to spot red flags of inappropriate conduct by staffers with students “or implement safeguards to protect (the victim) and other Desert Garden students from the risk of sexual grooming, abuse, exploitation and assault.”
In denying those allegations, Desert Garden and its owners also address Rasmussen’s assertion that they “have a duty to use reasonable care to protect students from unreasonable risk of harm or from known or foreseeable danger.”
They replied those assertions “are not factual in nature and, instead, amount to a legal conclusion for which Desert Garden is not required to respond.”
Desert Garden and the Walters also are demanding a jury trial in the case and are asserting that any damages that might be considered against them on the victim’s behalf should be reduced by the amount of damages that could have been avoided had the girl, her parents or guardians “acted to mitigate her damages.”
They also say that punitive damages should not be filed against them on constitutional grounds that prohibit excessive fines or unusual punishment.
During Walters’ sentencing hearing, different staffers presented oral or written testimony both for and against Justin Walters.
A Desert Garden social worker wrote that Walters “is someone whose presence brings joy to others and a longtime Desert Garden teacher called him “an asset to our community.”
But a teacher who also is the victim’s aunt told the court that students reacted to Justin Walters “as if he were the Pied Piper” and “looked up to him as a mentor and admired him and wanted to be who he was.”
“Others might share that Justin has found his way back to God, that he is serving his community, that he is remorseful for what he has done,” she said. “But his charming and charismatic personality are now …what actually make him a dangerous person in our society.”
“He kept a secret sexual relationship with a child that grew up in our community, not only under his parents’ roof but under our school’s roof.”
“He has negatively impacted countless families with his action,” she continued. “Some amazing dedicated teachers resigned because they were worried that his actions reflected upon them. Students and families unenrolled, leaving their community and their support system behind. Students to this day still cry on campus at the mere mention of Justin’s name. … Students feel betrayed by him.”
