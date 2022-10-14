Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding.
But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there.
The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined 855 animals in 755 kennels, which meant some dogs were sharing space in one kennel. MCACC also has added 50 temporary kennel spaces outside the West shelter facility in Phoenix with evaporative coolers to make dogs as comfortable as possible.
“The two shelters have been at critical capacity for months,” said Kim Powell, shelter spokeswoman.
To address this, the county is waiving adoption fees on most animals, holding free adoption events through the rest of the year and increasing efforts to reunite owners with lost pets.
MCACC also has an Assistance Program, which helps owners with financial difficulties keep their pets with subsidized shelter fees, spay/neuter surgery, licensing, and rabies vaccinations. Since July 1, the program has helped return 149 animals to their owners and sterilized 102 animals.
“We cannot address this from within the shelter system alone,” said shelter Director Michael Mendel. “We need support directly from the community where animal homelessness begins, which is why we do everything we can to partner with the community.”
But retired school teacher and animal advocate Lorena Bader is circulating
a petition on change.org demanding
the county change its practices at the two shelters.
Bader complains that MCACC fails to provide proper medical and behavior care to animals, harbors a hostile work environment that has resulted in low morale and a high-turnover of staff.
Bader criticizes the county for ending the animal behavior team, pointing to a deadly consequence in June because of that action.
A veterinarian employed at the shelter for nine years was mauled by a dog “exhibiting signs of extreme kennel deterioration,” according to Bader.
“As a result of the attack, both the vet who was attacked and another vet resigned immediately,” Bader said. “One of the vets had previously emailed HR about her safety concerns following the dissolution of the behavior team.”
The dog, Kronk, was taken to an office because “he was hyper-salivating, chasing his tail, and self-harming in his kennel,” according to Bader.
Shelters are advised to use alternatives to traditional care housing such as a foster care, or office foster care for animals staying long term, according to the Association of Shelter Veterinarians,
“Since this incident, we have adjusted our practices to ensure staff safety,” Powell said. “We are always trying to balance our desire to find good outcomes for all dogs with our public safety responsibility.”
Jennifer Bryan, founder and president of Alone No more Dog rescue, is another critic of the county shelter. The nonprofit, formed in 2020, pulls the dogs with behavioral issues off the county’s e-list.
Bryan said there’s a night-and-day difference now that the behavioral team no longer exists.
“I’ve overloaded my entire rescue because they are not doing their job,” she said. “So right now, the dogs aren’t being worked with and they are being scheduled to be euthanized when it’s unnecessary.
“These dogs are scheduled to be euthanized because there is no behavioral team any more. None of these dogs have the chance to be pulled out alive.”
According to Bryan, the owner-surrendered dogs on the kill list are actually the easiest to work with.
“If you put a dog in a shelter, it would
be cowering in the corner scared of random people because it’s lived with you their whole life,” she said. “Those types of dogs are not adjusting to their environment. Those are the ones scheduled to
be euthanized.”
According to county data, owners surrendered 589 dogs in 2021.
Fewer euthanizations
Bryan further claimed that no one is left in the shelter who knows how to assess the behavior of a dog.
“People are coming in and applying for jobs whether they have experience or not,” Bryan said. “And there’s no one up at the top that is qualified to train these people.”
She pointed to the dogs her nonprofit rescued from euthanasia.
“I have people who are new that are able to take them out,” she said. “Why is that? Why can’t their staff not work with them? Yet, we give them a little time and they are perfect.”
When asked for the numbers for dogs euthanized for behavioral issues when the behavioral team was in place compared with after when the group was disbanded, Powell responded, “Our save rate has been over 95% for the entire time.”
According to the most recent data, the shelter’s August save rate was 95.76%. Of the 1,628 pets that entered the shelter, 954 were adopted, 279 transferred to partner organizations and 171 returned to owners that month.
For August, the 2022 year-to-date save rate was 95.96%, the county said.
Overall, the number of dogs euthanized in the county shelter is a marked improvement from 2016, when
4,211 dogs were euthanized. In 2021, 537 were euthanized.
“That in itself is a good number but it doesn’t tell the story behind the scene,” Bader said. “They use that number to basically cover for everything else – you’re warehousing dogs that go crazy because they are stuck in cages days on end.”
And, Bryan claimed the county’s high save rate is due to the efforts of her nonprofit and about 10 other rescues.
“My rescue and other rescues if you look at our numbers have exponentially increased because there are so many more dogs scheduled to be euthanized,” Bryan said. “And we are doing our best to save them all.”
According to the county, the shelter in 2021 transferred 2,624 animals to partner organizations, 3,634 in 2020 and 5,494 in 2019.
Year over year the county shelter’s save rate has been the same but “moving forward their save rate is going to be drastically different” because the nonprofit rescues are all full, Bryan predicted.
John Doherty, who’s been fighting for reforms at the shelter since Rodrigo Silva was the director, agreed that the nonprofits are doing all the heavy lifting.
“If not for the rescue units, those dogs
would be put down constantly,” said Doherty, who started the Vets for Pets program.
Doherty, who said he is persona non grata at the county shelter but still has contacts there, insisted that botched surgeries are still going on.
He claimed that a dog recently bled out in a kennel after the sutures came undone. Bader also in her petition provided examples of dogs that died after their surgical procedures, including one who “internally bled out after surgery.”
“These claims are false,” Powell said. “Animals are receiving proper medical care from trained vets.”
County insists staffing is OK
The county also responded to criticism that the shelter is woefully understaffed and therefore unable to provide for all the care the animals need.
Powell said three veterinarians and nine veterinarian technicians are currently on staff. The county has job postings for a chief veterinarian and a veterinarian, she said.
“There is a current job posting to attract additional staff,” she said. “Our shelter is not unique in this way. Many, if not all, local animal rescue organizations are struggling to find and hire veterinarians.”
Powell added that the department has worked with the Board of Supervisors to increase pay rates and with Human Resources to target veterinary schools to recruit more people to work in the county shelters.
“It is challenging, but our results for the past eight months tell the story,” Powell said. “We are finding positive outcomes for more than 95% of animals. This is despite the number of animals and lack of medical history when they enter the shelter.”
Powell noted that there are over 160 employees on staff, most of whom work with animals in some context.
And, there are a total of 405 volunteers at MCACC, she said.
A 2015 report by a county ad hoc task force recommended at the time the hiring of six more veterinarians and six veterinary technicians to supplement the then-current staffing of five veterinarians and 14 vet techs. The report, however, pointed to industry standards of 13 vets and 45 vet techs for an operation the size of the county’s.
Other recommendations included measures to improve the overall medical treatment to animals and the quality of behavioral assessments such as providing more education and instituting an in-kennel enrichment program to help offset behavioral deterioration from being in a shelter environment, which was in progress, according to the report.
Some of the recommendations were not implemented because they were not practical financially or from a staffing standpoint, Powell said.
But “many of the task force’s recommendations were implemented successfully,” she said. “That’s how we were able to improve our live release rate from less than 70% to the current live release rate of 95%-plus.”
Hostile work environment
The shelter has trouble retaining employees, said detractors, attributing that partly to a hostile work environment.
“There are not enough people who want to work in that environment,” Bryan said. “It’s hostile. They feel upper management is disrespectful to them.
“So they work for other shelters and rescues and everyone keeps abandoning Maricopa County. They ran out volunteers and ran out staff members and I know that personally because people come to us and want to work with us.”
The fiscal year 2021 county data showed a 61% turnover rate for animal control officers, 67% for shelter technicians and 31% for animal health technicians.
Notes from shelter employee exit interviews in late 2021 included comments of feeling unappreciated, a stressful environment and burnout.
Powell said she can’t speak to the management under the previous director.
“People leave jobs for many reasons,” Powell said. “Despite our increase in pay, some organizations pay more. Workers have many options for their skills in the current environment.”
She also discounted claims of a toxic work environment.
“We don’t agree with that assessment,” she said. “Some former staff members do not like that our leadership team now holds every staff member accountable, including for disparaging remarks made on social media.
“Current leadership has an open-door policy to talk with staff. Additionally, staff members are also recognized for their hard work in emails and during the morning meeting.”
Bader said she started the petition to bring awareness to the public and insisted that county superiors have turned a deaf ear to the issue.
County slams critic
County spokesman Fields Moseley said that over the past five years, Bader has had multiple meetings, phone calls and a significant volume of written correspondence with high-level county officials.
Moseley painted Bader as a fired volunteer determined on revenge, filing over 250 records requests since 2020 as a part of that effort.
“The points raised by Ms. Bader on change.org are not new,” he said. “During these years, her ideas and opinions about Animal Care and Control have not evolved, and the discussions have not been productive for the County or its residents.
“The correspondence increased after she was dismissed as a volunteer in August 2019 for trying to disrupt Animal Care operations and denigrating employees on a social media platform.”
He said Bader filed a notice of claim in December 2019 with the intent to sue for $300,000 but that never materialized.
He also said that supervisors continually support improvements at Animal Care and Control and in August approved $1.4 million to help the organization connect pet owners with other services that might prevent them from surrendering their dog or cat for financial reasons.
“Animal Care and Control has a difficult mission to treat and care for hundreds of dogs and cats on any given day while making every attempt to adopt those animals into loving homes,” Moseley said.
Due to the current overcrowding, MCACC is asking the public to exhaust every option before making an
appointment to bring stray animals to
its shelters.
It has been proven that the quickest owned pet reunions begin with in-neighborhood methods such as posted paper flyers and local social media pages, according to shelter officials.
The county also recommends:
Take found stray animal to a local veterinarian for microchip scanning. If the pet is chipped this will begin the reunion process.
Add the pet to MCACC’s Lost & Found interactive pet map at https://www.maricopa.gov/162/Lost-Found-Pet.
If the pet is not chipped, call 602-506-PETS to make a stray surrender appointment.
For those who want to help in person, consider volunteering to work directly within the shelter with dedicated shelter teams.maricopa.gov/294/Volunteer.
If people have capacity in their homes to foster shelter animals, reach out to a reputable animal welfare organization or to the MCACC atmaricopa.gov/296/Foster.
Donate to any local animal welfare organization that provides free or low cost spay/neuter, microchipping, and licensing activities to stop this issue where it starts.
New shelter offers hope
A big help for the overcrowding will be the new East Shelter currently under construction at Baseline Road and Lewis Drive in Mesa.
The Board of Supervisors in May 2021 voted to spend $36 million to build the shelter, expected to open in early 2024.
The new facility boasts 51,000 square feet of gross interior conditioned space with 369 kennels for dogs and 63 for cats, according to Powell.
The current East Valley shelter is 29,555 square feet while the West shelter is 62,350 square feet, she said.
What to do with the current east shelter when the new one opens hasn’t been determined yet, according to Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.