Arizona is not going to get more representation in Washington.
And one political demographer said it may be because some Hispanics chose not to respond to the decennial survey.
The Census Bureau announced last week that Arizona had not gained enough population in the past decade, at least not in the official count, to merit another congressional seat. That keeps it at nine members of the U.S. House.
This is the first time since the 1960 census that Arizona has not picked up a seat.
According to the announced tally, Arizona added 746,223 new residents between April 1, 2010, and the same time a decade later, bringing the tally to nearly 7.16 million. That amounted to an 11.6 percent growth rate.
By contrast, the country as a whole grew just 7.1%.
But other states grew faster. And given how the congressional seats are allocated, Arizona just didn’t add enough population to merit that tenth seat.
Arizona wasn’t even close to getting one of the seats given up by other states with lagging population growth.
The Census Bureau reports that New York was the first state to fall off the bottom as it divided up the 435 seats that were available. Had census workers found an additional 89 people in the Empire State, it would not have lost a seat to somewhere else.
Next in line for those available seats was Ohio which fell short and also lost a seat.
In fact, both Texas and Florida with their growth rates were closer to picking up additional seats -- Texas already is getting two and Florida getting one -- before Arizona would have been in line for No. 10.
Political consultant Chuck Coughlin called the findings “shocking.’’ He was not alone.
“It’s hard to believe, with all of our incoming population -- and with states like California losing a seat for the first time in state history -- that we’re not getting one,’’ said consultant Stan Barnes.
Kimball Brace, president of Election Data Services said he sees a common thread.
He said not only was Arizona predicted to gain a seat based on annual population estimates but that Texas was due to pick up three new seats and two in Florida.
“What do all those states have in common?’’ Brace asked before answering his own question: large Hispanic populations. And that, he said, is no accident.
The key, Brace said, was the effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the survey.
“It caused people to not respond to the census,’’ he said.’
Brace said it’s irrelevant that Trump failed to get that question on the form.
“If you got all of those press reports and commentary and everything else talking about how much Trump doesn’t want people to respond if they’re Hispanic, you don’t necessarily have to have a question on the survey,’’ he said.
It wasn’t just Trump pushing the
question.
Gov. Doug Ducey told Capitol Media Services two years ago he was siding with the administration, even as he was asked whether that could lose the state a new congressional seat.
There was no immediate response from Ducey, who put $1.8 million into a campaign in a bid to boost the state’s Census response rate.
Coughlin said there will be losers in all this. And it starts with rural Arizona.
The largest population growth has been in central Arizona, meaning Maricopa and Pinal counties.
Now the existing nine districts need to be redrawn to put about 795,500 individuals in each district. What that will mean is that to get sufficient residents to create a rural district -- where the population growth is the slowest -- the geographic size of that district or districts will have to be even larger.
Put another way, residents of Sierra Vista could soon find themselves sharing a representative with residents as far away as the Grand Canyon.
Coughlin also said the status quo could help Democrats.
Coughlin said that will lead to pressure to simply start with the current lines – the ones that give the Democrats that 5-4 edge – and just make minor revisions.
There are state legislators who were hoping that a new seat, plus radically redrawn lines, might create a political opportunity for them. They now have to reevaluate their own futures.
And if they stay put, then that does not open up their own seats for others hoping to become state lawmakers.
Prior to 2000 it was up to the Legislature to draw the decennial lines both for their own districts and the seats in the U.S. House.
That year voters wrested away that power, creating the Independent Redistricting Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.