Councilman Sal DiCiccio has prevailed upon the Phoenix city administration to turn two tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park for use also as pickleball venues.
“More great news! I just learned from our City Manager that this year’s budget will now include funding for two new pickleball courts in Ahwatukee – not just one," he said in a statement. "Additional funding has been added to renovate and repair two existing tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park and convert them to dual purpose courts for tennis and pickleball. This is an update from what I was initially told that we would only be getting one court converted. I worked hard with City staff to make this community request a reality, and I am pleased with the results we got. This funding will ensure more opportunities for the community to enjoy our outdoors while getting in some exercise!”
Earlier he had noted,
“Ahwatukee has 42% of all pickleball courts in Phoenix and this will (provide) additional courts. I heard the community support and I was able to convince staff to add funding in this year’s budget to renovate and repair the two existing tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park. ... The renovation of these courts will give the residents more ways to enjoy the outdoors for years to come.”
City Manager Jeff Barton released the city's preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year and a line item in additions to an earlier trial budget shows $21,000 has been allocated for the work.
DiCiccio's announcement comes in the wake of a nine-month campaign by Ahwatukee Realtor Ostendorp and local fitness mentor Carrie McNeish yo persuade the city to complete the never-finished Desert Foothills Park and add eight pickleball courts.
They say the $1 million pickleball complex that DiCiccio several years ago got for Pecos Park is not nearly sufficient for all the pickleball players in Ahwatukee – especially because a high percentage players from other cities like the centrally located complex. They also say western Ahwatukee is underserved.
DiCiccio during the April 5 budget hearing for District 6 essentially threw cold water on that bid.
“I want to be very clear on this,” DiCiccio said. “We have people who seem to have forgotten how hard I worked to get pickleball courts there originally, and how hard it was to get them in there…But now they’re heavily used because we were able to see the writing on the wall. And that was a hard-fought battle.
“But Ahwatukee Foothills has 42% of all the pickleball courts in the city of Phoenix – 42%,” he continued. “I am committed to repurposing the other courts that are out there to have a combination tennis and pickleball in order to see what we need to do to increase the use that we have. I think it’s fantastic. We got people using them. I think that’s amazing. But at the same time, we’ve got to balance those needs.
“The northern part of my district also wants to see pickleball courts. So I’m going to be focusing on both sides of my district and bringing in more pickleball courts. …It has to be balanced. And I’m going to be fair to both sides. So for those that are here talking about the pickleball courts, I have not forgotten about it. Please remember also that it was the leadership I helped bring us to the level that we are now. We need more granted. I agree with that. We’ve got to have a balance across the city of Phoenix.”
Ostendorp said she is working with another city official to see if impact fees paid by developers for new construction can be spent on the pickleball courts.
But she said she’s been told that most of the $650,000 has been allocated to Western Star and Vista Canyon parks – which she found puzzling since most of those $1,250-per-house fees come from the relatively new Palma Brisas community and other new-builds not that far from Desert Foothills Park.
Similarly, Ostendorp said she asked if the impact fees paid by Blandford Homes could be used for the pickleball courts once it starts building as many as 1,100 houses on the State Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
And both of those queries were met by an explanation that the city doesn’t base its impact fee distribution that way, although the money would be spent in the overall Ahwatukee region.
The city manager reported last week that 15 of the 17 citizens who even bothered sending an online comment on the trial budget supported the Desert Foothills Park pickleball courts.
That report also noted that of 317 phoned-in comments from throughout the city during all the town halls, the Desert Foothills Park pickleball courts garnered the second greatest number with 67. The most calls, 79, involved improved roadway safety or improvements for the 3rd and 5th Avenue road project.
The third highest number of calls, 51, were for more funding for police – a stark contrast to the six callers who want to cut public safety funding. Other issues rated fewer than 20 calls each.
