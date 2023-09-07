Healing Field again remembers a terrible loss

The annual Valley tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will return this week to Tempe Town Lake.
The 22nd annual Tempe Healing Field will be erected starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and volunteers are needed to install flags for each of the 2,977 innocent people who died and to remove and store the flags the following Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Tempe Healing Field has been sponsored by the Tempe Exchange Club for the last 21 years and Chairman Nick Bastian has said in the past that it not only memorializes the victims but also is an effort to rekindle the unity that existed in the wake of the tragedy.
“Some of the emotion that I’ve seen and felt, you really can’t describe it,” Bastian said. “We just want to make sure that people don’t ever forget what happened that day.”
That unity the Tempe Exchange Club seeks to rekindle is demonstrated by the volunteers who show up for set-up and tear-down.
No sign-up is necessary and volunteers just should show up at 6 a.m. Saturday and the following Tuesday. If they have any questions, they can call Bastian at 602-803-6425.
The Tempe Healing Field offers more than a stirring site of hundreds of flags, each bearing the name of a 9/11 victim.
There is no admission for those who want to stroll through Tempe Beach Park to reflect on those names.
There also are a number of patriotic and other events through the course of the memorial.
Sunday will start at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K Tunnel to Towers Run/Walk , though people must register at tempehealingfield.org.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the free Freedom Concert will be presented.
On. Sept. 11 beginning at 5:46 a.m., each victim’s name will be read aloud. The time is when the first plane hit the first tower in New York City.
At 7 p.m. Monday, a candlelight vigil will conclude the formal memorial tribute.
In 2001, Bastian was living in Mesa and working as a residential Realtor when he woke up to a surreal moment on TV.
Like millions of Americans on that Tuesday morning, Bastian watched United Airlines Flight 175 crash into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Bastian said that moment still lives with him to this day and why he wants to remind people what happened, not just on that day, but in the days following, especially for those not born at the time – like his three teenage sons.
“It really just felt like our country came together as Americans,” Bastian said. “And that’s something that I’ll certainly never forget and I hope other people don’t.”
For the past 20 years, Bastian said people from all over the world have attended the Healing Fields memorial.
“If you have a loved one that was lost that day, we can actually show you where that person’s flag is,” Bastian said.
Past events have shown flags fill the crescent-shaped grass field at the heart of the Tempe Beach Park. That area primarily commemorates the victims inside the Twin Towers.
Smaller areas around the large field commemorates victims inside the Pentagon and inside the airliner that was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
Mesa also is remember the tragedy in a special way.
The city is partnering with 911Day.org and JustServe.org on the 9/11 National Day of Service, asking residents to volunteer for a project between Sept. 9-30.
Projects include school cleanups, assisting at a homeless relief center; food, clothing and school supply distributions, a book drive and installing smoke alarms and grab bars.
For more information, go to: justserve.org/cityofmesa911loveyourcityday.
