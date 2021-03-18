Ahwatukee state Sen. Sean Bowie’s weekly communication with constituents last week sounded a surprisingly glum note over the number of steps his Republican colleagues in the Legislature have taken on voting and several other issues.
“Last week was a really tough week,” the Democrat wrote. “As in, it was probably one of the toughest and hardest weeks in my five sessions at the Capitol.”
“Tuesday and Wednesday, in particular, were very long and dispiriting days,” he continued. “Wednesday there were around two dozen really concerning and problematic bills having to do with issues like voting rights, a woman’s right to choose, and attacks on the citizen initiative process.”
Noting he voted no on bills that “would make it harder to vote, dramatically change our early voting process and directly undermine Proposition 208 that was passed by the voters last year,” Bowie said lamenting his party’s inability to stop any of the bills.
He said he began thinking “is there any light at the end of the tunnel here? Do I want to keep doing this after the end of next year?”
While he noted “these kinds of weeks tend to happen every session,” he said “last week hit me pretty hard.”
“I’m continuing to work with my colleagues on the Republican side to convince them that some of these ideas are bad bills for the state, and while we will not be able to stop everything, I will continue doing the best job that I can to ensure that some of the bills going after our voting rights and the initiative process do not move forward.”
Bowie said that while he hasn’t explained his vote on a bill in almost two years, he did speak about his opposition to SB 1713.
That bill requires early voters to complete a separate affidavit and include a driver’s license number or photocopy of a utility bill or some other proof of address instead of just signing the outside of the envelope.
He said he is concerned that voters could easily forget or misplace that additional piece of paper.
“They could have every intention of voting correctly, but if they accidentally throw that piece of paper away or misplace it, their vote would not count.
“I worry this bill will have unintended consequences, and lead to hundreds or thousands of votes not being counted from voters who are trying to follow the instructions. That’s a big problem for me,” he said.
Bowie saw one ray of hope in that “almost all of the bills waiting for floor action that I would consider bad for the state will likely not move forward, so our attention will soon go to House bills that make their way through committee hearings and come to the full Senate for consideration.”
Some of those House bills provide for similar changes in early voting.
Bowie also was encouraged that the House Education Committee voted in favor of SB 1097, which would clarify that mental health days count as an excused absence in K-12 schools, and SB 1376, which would require school health curriculums to include instruction in social emotional learning and mental health support.
Both bills now head to the Rules committee and then the House floor.
Another bill Bowie had hoped would start making its way through the House after Senate passage was SB 1174, which provides $2 million for STEM internships for young people throughout the state.
The House Education Committee, however, held that bill and it is unclear whether it will get a hearing.
