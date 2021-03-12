The struggle to determine a future for the Club West Golf Course enters a new phase this month after four residents opposed to houses on the site won seats on the HOA’s seven-member board.
In voting tabulated Feb. 4 during the Foothills Club West Association’s annual meeting, four incumbents whose board service spanned between eight and 20 years got the boot following a contentious campaign involving 11 candidates.
But the biggest loser wasn’t on the ballot.
The Edge, which bought the course last year from Wilson Gee, now must deal with a board dominated by candidates backed by the Club West Conservancy.
The CWC was organized a year ago by homeowners appalled by The Edge’s initial plan to restore the 18-hole course by selling three parcels to a homebuilder for construction of 164 homes.
When that plan collapsed within weeks after its unveiling in January 2020, The Edge and a subsidiary, Community Land Solutions, crafted a still-undisclosed plan to turn the course into a park – and left open the possibility of using a sale of some land to a homebuilder to finance the plan.
About 800 people – roughly 30 percent of the community’s 2,600 homeowners eligible to vote – cast ballots by the March 3 deadline.
The winning candidates, in order of the number of votes they received, were Anthony “Beau” Bridges, Julie Tyler, Kristy Rockafellow and Jim Siart. Julie Tyler is the wife of CWC President Matt Tyler.
The number of votes cast in the election was higher than the 694 cast in the 2019 board elections and the 544 last year.
The golf course has been a barren field since 2016 except for a brief time in late 2017 and early 2018 when a different owner had tried to operate it until he went bankrupt, putting it back in Gee’s hands.
Board President Michael Hinz, who won reelection last year, said that the board was unfairly characterized during the campaign as favoring houses. He stressed The Edge had not talked with the board.
But Matt Tyler told AFN it didn’t matter and that the election was “a referendum on people wanting a change on the board.”
“I do feel very secure knowing that a number of the board members now oppose new housing and the sale of the golf course for anything other than golf. It’s very reassuring,” Tyler said.
The Edge wasn’t exactly jubilant about the election results.
Edge partner Matt Shearer declined an interview, but he and his partners issued a statement about the Conservancy having “packed the board.”
“In regard to the golf course,” Shearer said, “we support the new board. We expect that they will exercise their fiduciary duties and do what is in the best interest of the community and not just those who live on the golf course.
“We were asked to retract our sustainable golf solution to work with the community on a park plan. The CWC left that collaboration to pursue litigation and began promoting the fact that they had detailed and cost modeled plans to restore championship golf.
“Many voters were attracted to a full restoration of golf operations which, according to the CWC, is centered around a $670K water reclamation plant which benefits not only the golf course but the entire community,” the statement continued.
The statement also said, “All options will be presented to the community. If the board exercises their duties, it is quite likely that homeowners will soon see values increased, premiums restored and our quality of life return.”
Part of The Edge’s statement was an indirect reference to CWC’s assertion that some homeowners whose property abuts the course would be unfairly ignored if houses were built on parts of the course.
Asked what the Conservancy’s next move will be, Tyler said, “We’re going to continue to remain engaged with the community. Talking with at least three of the new board members, one of the first moves that the board is going to make is to form committees to really find solutions.”
“Obviously, we need one that’s going to focus on a water solution, one that’s going to stay focused on engagement with the City Council and the Ahwatukee Planning Committee.”
Tyler cited the upcoming sale of State Trust Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 24th avenues that will bring hundreds of new homes to the community and the new 178-lot Palma Brisa subdivision and said they create opportunities for a restoration of the course.
He also said the site could still become a golf course that likely would require four years to recoup what will be a multi-million-dollar investment to restore it.
Tyler also said the Conservancy will continue its lawsuit against Hinz and the ousted board members.
Both parties have been waiting for more than a month for Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell to rule on a case involving the old board’s acquisition of the declarant rights to the course – which gives the HOA board significant sway over the process for changing the course’s land use regulations.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley last fall blocked the board from taking any action that would put The Edge’s plan for the course up for a community vote pending a trial that has not yet been set.
“I think from a legal precedent perspective, it’s all kind of done,” Tyler said of the case.
“All the evidence is there and it’s really just up to the judge to make a final ruling,” he added, noting that it will be up to the new board to then decide what to do next.
The lawsuit has created an unusual situation in his household, Tyler noted, since he as a plaintiff cannot talk about the case with his wife, who is now a board member.
The Edge’s statement included a call to the Conservancy to “join us in our commitment to fact-based, data-driven and community-based solutions.”
“The CWC has stated that under their control, the (board of directors) will be completely transparent. They have also said they seek to emulate our neighboring HOA’s newly adopted policies of electronic surveys, voting, enhanced communications as well as establishing term limits.”
That was a reference to the reform group of homeowners that won victories in the board elections for the neighboring Foothills HOA last year. The Foothills Golf Course was not an issue in that election.
Meanwhile, Wilson Gee holds the promissory note for the $750,000 deal he made with The Edge.
Asked if he thinks the four investors might back out of the deal – as a failed buyer did in 2018 – Gee replied that he won’t be surprised. “It doesn’t make sense for them unless they can work something out because there’s the difference between the Lakes and the Club West is basically a $900,000 water bill,” he said.
Gee closed the course in June 2016 because he faced a $750,000 city bill for the potable water that irrigates the course.
He said that after two city water rate hikes since then, he estimates the tab has gone up – and that doesn’t even factor in the pending rate increase that will be coming before City Council in the next few weeks.
Tyler said the Conservancy has been meeting with a civil engineer who has been “validating some of our plans” for a waste water treatment plan that would provide cheaper non-potable water for the course. “The big hurdle there is getting the City Council to approve that, getting the City of Phoenix on board with that plan,” he said. “We think from a financial perspective and a day-to-day management perspective, it looks very realistic.”
