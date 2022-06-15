New speed limits due for various Ahwatukee streets

Phoenix City Council today was poised to impose permanent speed limits, mostly 30 to 40 m.p.h., on hundreds of city streets – including more than two dozen stretches of roadway in Ahwatukee.
A City Manager’s Office memo to council for its June 15 meeting, said lowering the speed limit on most of these streets was necessary.
“It is hereby determined upon the basis of an engineering and traffic investigation that the speed limit permitted by state law on the following streets or intersections is greater or less than is reasonable under existing conditions,” the memo states, “and it is hereby declared that the maximum speed limits shall be as hereinafter set forth on those streets, parts of streets or intersections herein designated at the times specified when signs are erected giving notice thereof.”
For most of the Ahwatukee streets for which new maximum speeds are being set, the limit will be 24/7, according to the memo.
The city traffic engineer can declare a maximum speed limit to be effective at all times, the memo said, although that offices has the power to adjust speed limits for different times of the day or different vehicles, as well as for special events and work zones.
Signs will be posted on the affected streets.
Here are the Ahwatukee streets affected by the measure, which is expected to receive approval.
30 miles per hour at all times
Knox Road from Warpaint Drive to 36th Street
Lakewood Parkway West 3300 East to 3600 East to 17000 South to 15800 South
Lakewood Parkway East 3600 East to 3800 East to 17000 South to 15800 South
Warpaint Drive from Knox Road to Coconino Street
44th Street from Frye Road to Chandler Boulevard
44th Street Ray Road to Warner-Elliot Loop
48th Street from Pecos Park to Frye Road
50th Street from Frye Road to Chandler Boulevard
51st Street from Elliot Road to Piedmont Road
Chandler Boulevard from Shaughnessey Road to 19th Avenue
Chandler Boulevard (Westbound) 19th Avenue to 15th Avenue
Chandler Boulevard Pecos Road to Shaughnessey Road
35 Miles per hour at all times
Desert Foothills Parkway from Chandler Boulevard to 5th Avenue
Frye Road from 3rd Street to Desert Foothills Parkway
Liberty Lane from 17th Avenue to Central Avenue
Liberty Lane from Desert Foothills Parkway to 13th Way
17th Avenue from Pecos Road to Chandler Boulevard
32nd Street from Chandler Boulevard to Pecos Road
40 miles per hour at all times
Chandler Boulevard from Marketplace Way to 34th Street
Desert Foothills Parkway from Pecos Road to Chandler Boulevard
Elliot Road from 46th Street to 51st Street
48th Street from Chandler Boulevard to Piedmont Road
In addition, all roads within Pecos Park and South Mountain Park will have a permanent speed limit of 25 m.p.h
Meanwhile, the same memo advised City Council that sound walls are being erected along I-10 between Guadalupe and Elliot roads as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project and that crews also have been drilling a foundation for a new bridge next to the ramp connecting westbound I-10 and westbound US 60.
