Lost our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe received a $64,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, pushing the no-kill shelter closer to its $2.4 goal for buying and renovating its shelter building.
The no-kill shelter is raising money to purchase and restore the 8,400-square-foot building they occupy at 2323 S. Hardy Drive and houses about 80 cats and dogs.
“Mrs. Pulliam had a deep connection to animals and understood the powerful role they play in people’s lives,” said Lisa Shover Kackley, a Nina Mason Pulliam trustee.
“In addition to adoption services to the public, Lost Our Home Pet Foundation’s unique programs provide women and children escaping abuse and homelessness peace of mind so they may focus on their own healing knowing their four-legged family members are being well taken care of.”
Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 as a grassroots response to the housing crisis left thousands of people displaced and thousands of pets abandoned.
Founder and Executive Director Jodi Polanski worked as a local mortgage banker during the time and was moved by the devastating results pet suffered.
Service quickly expanded to also include a 90-day temporary care program and Pet Food Bank.
In 2015, it partnered with Sojourner Center, one of the largest domestic violence shelters in the country.
“Today, the no-kill shelter is expanding again to serve more pets in need,” a Lost Our Home spokeswoman said.
“The renovated shelter has a medical room to treat sick pets, improved safety and sanitation features throughout, increased capacity to help more pets, and enhanced overall quality and comfort for the dogs, cats and people who enter the shelter.”
Polanski praised the Pulliam Trust for its gift, saying it will assist “with our growth to continually help more pets and pet parents in need.”
“This building purchase and renovation is the largest project we have ever done to expand and improve the services we provide to the community and because of the generosity of the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, we are getting near our finish line of the $2.4 million needed to complete the project,” she added.
The shelter is selling bricks for its Pathway of Hope to help raise the remaining funds.
Bricks are available in three sizes for either $250, $500 or $1000. All donations of $100 or more are currently being matched by a generous donor and the bricks are engraved with the name of the donor’s pet.
The trust helps people in need, protects animals and nature and enriches community life in metropolitan Indianapolis and Phoenix. Since its inception, the Trust has distributed more than $317 million.
Lost Our Home runs the only shelter in Maricopa County dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises: eviction, domestic violence, job loss and illness.
It has saved more than 5,600 pets, reunited another 700 pets with families through its temporary care program and fed 17,000 pets through their Pet-Food Bank Program.
Information: LostOurHome.org or call 602-445-7387 (PETS).
