No fire station likely anytime soon for SW Ahwatukee

Western Ahwatukee is a high priority for a new fire station, but its construction may depend heavily on whether it makes the cut for the $500 million bond issue the city hopes to put before voters next March, according to a presentation June 27 by a top city Fire Department official who addressed the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
“There are definitely plans,” said Executive Assistant Fire Chief Scott Walker, calling the need for a new fire station “certainly sensitive to the community” and conceding that a portion of southwestern Ahwatukee is outside the four-minute response time his department tries to maintain as its ideal standard for most Phoenix neighborhoods.
But Walker conceded, “To be perfectly honest, we’re not going to have a fire station down there in the next three years.”
And if the project does not get on the 2023 bond project list, simple math may dictate an even longer wait for a fire station, Walker said, because the only other alternative might be revenue from impact fees that a developer must pay for each new home that is built.
“We have about $150,000 in the (impact fee) account today that we could use to offset to build a station,” he said.
“The reality is we probably need about $9 million, maybe $10 million to build and buy the apparatus,” Walker said, adding that as far as reaping more impact fee dollars is concerned, “we’re not showing enough accruing over the next few years where we could leverage against future accruals to offset the cost of a station. So right now the impact fee process isn’t an option for us.”
Moreover, even if the project gets approved for the proposed $500 million bond issue the city hopes to present to voters next year, Walker said, the city would still have to find money to pay for staffing since personnel needs cannot be paid with bond proceeds.
“I do hear about this from community members on a regular basis about this area,” Walker said. “And we’re well aware of the development that’s happening filling in that gap there along Chandler Boulevard. I’ve been aware of that for probably two years, or a year and a half. And you’ll see that station is in our forecast as a need. It fit the forecast I did two years ago. It fit exactly where we’re at today.
“So we are aware and this is an area that we watch very closely,” he continued, acknowledging a need for a fire station closer to communities such as Promontory, Calabria and the incoming development of 1,050 homes and more than 400 apartment units and townhouses along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
That development, formerly called Canyon Reserve, is now Upper Canyon. It was renamed by Reserve 100 LLC, and Blandford Homes, after they learned another Ahwatukee community already had that name.
Walker’s presentation came before the committee in a 5-3 vote – with seven other members absent – approved Reserve 100’s request to leave the widths of South and West Chandler Boulevard unchanged.
Walker said the southwestern part of Ahwatukee shares a condition with other extreme ends of Phoenix where more homes are being built but the volume of calls has yet to justify the expenditure of millions of dollars for a fire station.
At least one Promontory resident has complained that the absence of a fire station closer to the area has led to higher fire insurance rates than would exist if a station was closer.
“When you get on these very outskirts of the city,” Walker explained, “it is very difficult to address those areas that are generally growing (but) don’t have the volume of calls yet. So it gets to be that high-risk, low-frequency paradigm that we’re in as far as building stations: impact fees are slow to catch up to allow us to build stations out there,” he continued.
“Overall, the reality is that it is not uncommon if you look around the edges of Phoenix as a whole. You’d see very much the same thing in the Northeast, Northwest and southwest part.”
“As you can imagine the fire departments certainly does not like to see this,” Walker said. “We want our service levels to be as good as they possibly can. Certainly, there’s an impact on the community when we can’t get there quick enough.”
Walker described in detail his department’s ongoing monitoring of calls versus the available inventory of fire engines, other firefighting equipment and ambulances as well as response times.
He said a standing committee meets quarterly to assess that data so that the department can maintain available manpower and equipment justified by the number of calls and potential need in any part of the city.
Stating the “key is knowing and trying to plan” 10 to 15 years in advance of actual development, Walker said the city has been closely assessing the needs in southwestern Ahwatukee since 2020 and that “we’re very much looking for what is the best approach to serve the community to help offset a growing call-response time.”
Walker said a medical response unit might be the answer to current needs in the area because most of the emergency calls the department receives there involve medical issues rather than fires.
Admitting “it’s not in your area now,” he told the committee that the department established a medical response unit around 93rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road because “we were able to capture impact fees that had accrued up to that point” and that those impact fee dollars could be leveraged to get a fire station built outside of a bond program.
“We are always looking for funding sources, whether it be bond projects, General Fund, impact fees, federal resource dollars,” Walker said.
He said city officials met in Washington, D.C., about two months ago with members of Congress to discuss “fire station infrastructure and the needs for any support we can see at the federal level as well because communities really are growing so fast and it’s hard to keep up at a community level. So, we’re always looking for resources out there for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.