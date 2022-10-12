TU OKs Yaqui language studies in its curriculum

The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board has unanimously adopted the study of the Yaqui language into the district’s curriculum.
Board members approved adding the language to the course catalog for the 2023-2024 school year because they had seen the impact that not having the language was having on the students from Guadalupe.
Adopting the Yaqui curriculum will significantly help those students, board member Sarah James said.
Guadalupe was founded by the Yaqui Tribe in 1975. A tiny community between Ahwatukee and Tempe that is less than a square mile, it has a rich history with traditions that often use the Yaqui language.
But James acknowledged many people have never heard of the tribe and that she herself had gone to school with many Guadalupe residents and yet had no familiarity with the community or those traditions.
“I grew up very close to Guadalupe, and it wasn’t until I was past my student teaching that I started learning about the cultures and what occurs during certain religious holidays,” James said.
She said that when she was student teaching, she would notice that certain children were missing on test days or were not prepared because they were so involved with their indigenous communities. However, she never noticed or realized that was the reason.
“They were doing something that was a part of their culture, and as a teacher, the more we know, the more we are enriched and the more understanding we have of other people’s lives.”
Nicole Miller said she has a special interest in the Yaqui language and how she hopes the adoption of it in Tempe Union high schools will impact other Arizona school districts.
“I suppose just bringing visibility; we thought we heard one of the students talking about how she felt like their own culture was being lost, and so being able to make them feel seen is very important, and hopefully, other schools will understand that too,” said Miller.
Board President Brian Garcia said he cared a lot about helping the community regain some of the pride he believed it has lost. Including Yaqui language studies in the district curriculum, he said, would be a good first step to helping restore that pride and preserving the community’s traditions.
“Representation matters, and I think that we are setting a good example for other unions that we, as a district, believe that representation matters, not only in our district but in all of Arizona,” said Miller.
Last year, both Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards adopted a “land acknowledgement” read at the beginning of its meetings that reminds the public that district facilities sit on the ancestral lands of two Native American tribes – the Akimel O’odham and Piipaash – the dominant tribes in the Gila River Indian Community.
Many government entities and organizations of all kinds adopt land acknowledgements that are read at public meetings and even included in official correspondence.
Dr. Traci L. Morris, executive director of the American Indian Policy Institute at Arizona State University and a member of the Chickasaw Nation, told the AFN that such acknowledgements are “appropriate and respectful.”
She noted, “There are many Native Americans living in (the) district that will be honored by this acknowledgment.”
