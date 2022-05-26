LD 12 Dem candidates discuss housing, other issues

Housing and homelessness, education funding and abortion rights dominated a 90-minute debate among the five Democratic candidates for two House seat nominations in the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee.
LD 12 House candidates Patricia Contreras of Ahwatukee, Sam Huang and Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu of Chandler, and Anastasia “Stacey” Travers and Paul Weich, also both of Ahwatukee, sought to differentiate themselves on those issues, though they all agreed that public education needs more funding and women’s right to an abortion should be protected.
In the only debate before the Aug. 2 primary, there was no chance for voters to see where the two Ahwatukee competitors for the Republican Senate nomination in LD 12 stand because they didn’t show.
Gina Roberts, voter education director for the Arizona Clean Elections Commission, which sponsored the debate, said businessman David Richardson had agreed to appear and that Realtor Suzanne Sharer “tentatively agreed.”
Roberts said that on the day of the May 18 debate, Sharer “ultimately declined – she said she had a scheduling conflict she could not get out of.” Told by the commission she would not be attending, Richardson bowed out after “he indicated he didn’t think it would be appropriate for him to attend if the other attendees were not his opponent,” Roberts said.
There is no contest in the other two primary election races and those candidates had not been expected. They include Democratic Rep. Mitzi Epstein, who will run for LD 12 Senate on the Democratic ticket, and Republican House candidates Terry Roe and Jim Chaston.
Though moderator Nathan Brown, a Capitol Times reporter who covers the House, used Scottsdale as an example of the skyrocketing cost of homes and rent, the five candidates made it clear that problem plagues Ahwatukee and the rest of LD 12 as well.
Harkening to her 30 years with the City of Phoenix as a director of various human services, including those for the elderly, Contreras said rent and home prices are pricing seniors out of their homes.
“The state has a rule right now where the individual cities can’t do any kind of price control,” Contreras said, “and I think that’s something that needs to be addressed, maybe give the cities back the opportunity to take a look at how they can work individually as individual cities to work on the problem versus having the state mandate that prices can’t be addressed.”
Huang said there is a difference in the affordability issue between the poor and middle class.
“If we are talking about poor people, I will tell you it will never be affordable,” Huang said, calling it “a very, very complicated issue.”
“We need to equip people with a living skill to make a living,” he added, saying that while rent control could be an option, “I would like to do it in a more gentle way.”
Kurdoglu said, “As a legislator I will work with city, county and federal officials to find for long-term solutions to this issue. In the short term, we can start to fast- track affordable housing.”
Stating the affordability issue was more a question for the cities to address, Travers endorsed the idea of giving cities more say on controlling rent, “find a way to regulate predatory investors,” and “put more money into that housing fund to help with other solutions.”
Weich zoomed in on the issue of preemption – the state assuming control over issues that might be more effectively handled by municipalities.
He also echoed Travers in identifying out-of-state big-money investors as a primary driving force in the escalation of housing prices and rent. He said local government and not the Legislature was best equipped to tailor affordability solutions to their own jurisdictions.
Weich also stressed, “But just buying the houses at a lower price and then selling them at a higher price is free enterprise and I wouldn’t necessarily define that as predatory.”
On the related issue of homelessness, Weich said that also is an issue where “the state government needs to get out of the way” and let cities and towns craft their own programs.
Travers, a military veteran who fought the Veterans Administration when it comes to homeless veterans, said the state cannot effectively address the problem. But she also stressed that a common thread in both the issues of affordability and homelessness and even education funding involves the need for greater communication among state, county and local governments.
“We all need to work together, whether it’s education, homelessness, housing affordability, or any of the other topics that we’re going to talk about tonight,” Travers said. “The key is to make sure that we have those lines of communication open with these other entities… We can continue to create this dialogue where we are trying to solve problems together and not off in our own corners trying to do it alone.”
Kurdoglu called for a two-prong approach. In the short term, he said, “we have to support every single social community program, innovative ones, such as creating vouchers for hotel staying, micro housings, increasing and creating low barrier shelters are very important. And also in the long run, we have to create new programs or invest more into them, for people to have a job training so they can run with their life. Healthcare is very important in the same way, we have to create adequate funding for that.”
Huang said, “If you take a close look, you will see most of the homeless population is not local. They are actually from outside.”
He cited Chandler’s Section 8 program and said it should require tenants to renew every year “because they have no incentive to get independent.”
Contreras said, “There really is no good solution because there’s so many different aspects of homelessness.”
Like Travers, she noted that part of the unsheltered population involves drug abuse, another mental illness and that “what needs to happen is our wraparound services so that we can address each of those people experiencing homelessness in a fashion that gives them services where they’re at.”
On education, Kurdoglu said, “I will work hard to increase our investment in our public schools and in our students and in our teachers so we can hire and retain great quality teachers.”
Travers noted that among the five candidates, she is the only one with school-aged children and that “we need to increase pupil funding” and that investment may be far greater in very low-income areas.
She also called for increasing pay and other incentives to retain teachers, more professional development opportunities for them and more funding for social-emotional well-being for students and more funding for special education programs.
Weich said the issue of education was multifaceted. Calling attention to the Arizona Supreme Court’s elimination of the education tax on high wage earners, he accused Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature of packing the high court with jurists who have “dealt vicious body blows” to the public education system.
Contreras cited the lack of teachers and psychologists in many school district and said teacher pay needed a major upgrade to retain and attract more people to both professions.
Huang called for high teacher pay and greater capacity in teacher colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.