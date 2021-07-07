The flashpoint for the longest-running controversy throughout the 2020-21 school year in Ahwatukee – mandatory face masks on campuses – was obliterated last week as a future tool for school districts as the Republican majority in the Legislature passed a measure banning such mandates.
Making it effective July 1, the measure
“prohibits a county, city, town, school district governing board or charter school governing body from requiring students or staff use face coverings during school hours and on school property.”
That means districts not only are forbidden from requiring students and staff to wear masks in classrooms but also cannot require them for visitors to schools or citizens attending governing board meetings. Nothing prevents parents from making their own child wear a mask in school.
The ban also deprives districts of a tool many relied on to keep classrooms open even when COVID-19 transmission levels were high. And it comes as the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 looms as a threat.
Heidi Vega, spokeswoman for the Arizona School Boards Association, said, “As far as the ban on masks, we think the biggest thing to emphasize is that now with variants causing concerns, it will be on the Legislature to deal with the debate over masks. Districts and school boards are now powerless to implement any mask measures without the legislature say so even if the CDC recommends. This will cause problems in the fall with the Legislature out of session.”
While the measure does not proscribe penalties for entities that violate the ban on mask mandates, it was denounced by former state health director Will Humble, executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association, who called the measure “stupid.”
“It’s harmful, it’s ill-advised. They know it’s harmful – they being (state health) director Cara Christ and Governor Ducey. They wanted to flex their muscles and so they made sure that that was put into the budget reconciliation bill and now districts and parents are going to have to live with it.”
The measure is one of dozens that were tacked on without any hearing to the state budget bill that was passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey last Thursday. Another measure forbids districts from requiring staff or students to get a COVID-19 vaccination or wear a mask to be in classroom instruction.
The mask mandate ban was sponsored by Kingman Republican Rep. and dentist Regina Cobb, who represents the district that includes Lake Havasu.
According to Today’s News-Herald Havasu News, Cobb and the rest of that district’s delegation had lobbied Lake Havasu officials to lift their mask requirement as early as last September, although it is unclear if they had also joined parents pressing the school board to lifting its mandate, which expired at the end of the school year.
Cobb and her two district colleagues also joined the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in sending a letter to the governor in May of last year that demanded he lift restrictions on businesses.
Cobb also appeared before Kingman City Council to criticize its mask mandate in September, according to the Mohave Valley Daily News, which quoted her as telling officials, “I have heard from many local citizens of how divisive this proclamation has been to our community. This is a blanket violation of our constitutional rights and civil liberties.”
While many East Valley districts dropped their mask mandates in mid-January or February, both Kyrene and Tempe Union required them right up to the end of the school year. They have made masks optional for the new school year, although it is unclear if they also are optional at Tempe Union Governing Board meetings, which have been closed to the public except during the portion of the meeting reserved for citizen comment. At that time, only the speaker is allowed in the board meeting room and has been required to wear a mask.
As they have been throughout the country, the mask mandates have been a polarizing subject in both districts. Many board meetings throughout the year have included numerous emails both condemning and praising Kyrene and Tempe Union officials for maintaining the mask mandates.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said district officials would have no comment on the new legislation.
Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm told AFN, “Since Kyrene had already decided to make masks optional, barring any government mandate to reinstate them, this announcement does not have any impact on Kyrene’s current plans. We are working on updates to all of our safety and mitigation strategies for the 2021-22 school year, which we hope to have ready to share on our website by the end of next week. Many precautions, such as frequent disinfection, hand washing, air filtering, etc. will continue to be part of Kyrene’s plans.”
Tempe Union Governing Board members did not respond to AFN’s request for comment and only Kyrene board member Margaret Wright responded to a similar request made to that district’s board members.
“I have every confidence in Kyrene’s emergency management team,” Wright said. “They have led us through this pandemic so far and I believe our mitigation strategies are sound. I realize that things can change quickly.
“If COVID rates spike, I also have confidence that the families of our community will continue to make the best choices for their children in masking and vaccinations. All we can do is continue to be flexible with these interactions between political policy and viral spread,” she said.
The Legislature’s approval of the ban on mandates – which drew support from no Democratic representative or senator, including all three in Legislative District 18 – comes at a time when vaccination rates are flagging and when the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has been spreading across Arizona and the rest of the country.
“Prohibiting schools from making mask mandates is foolhardy,” said LD18 Rep. Mitzi Epstein, whose district includes Ahwatukee.
She noted the add-ons went even further with universities, forbidding them from requiring masks or even testing unless there is an outbreak in a dorm. “Worse yet, if there is an outbreak in a classroom, colleges are banned from doing anything.”
“The science shows that masks reduce the spread of diseases, not just COVID-19 but also other illnesses that are contagious via respiratory droplets, like the flu,” Epstein added, contending “there is a noisy minority who want no mandates about face coverings – not anywhere.”
Humble said that people who need to worry about that variant – which some experts said appears to trigger more serious cases of COVID-19 infection and most hospitalizations – are those who have not been vaccinated.
And that includes most K-12 students, especially those in lower grades who have not been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration to get COVID shots.
“The K-5 kids – none of them will be vaccinated,” Humble said. “And K6-12 – the vaccination rates are pretty poor still and Pfizer is so far the only one that can go below age 16.”
“As a new school year begins, though, there are still risks with this virus and particularly because of Delta – it’s a lot easier to catch it,” he continued. “It’s dangerous in that it just spreads so much easier but once you get it, it’s not worse than Alpha.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services said 49.6 percent of all eligible Arizonans had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday. When considering only those age 18 and older, the number in Arizona rose to 62.2 percent, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was good for 29th place among states and the District of Columbia.
Nationally, the overall vaccination rate was 54.7 percent and the rate for adults was 66.8 percent. The data do not differentiate between fully and partially vaccinated people.
But the Maricopa County data, which does break down partially and fully vaccinate people, show that more than half of all eligible Ahwatukee residents are fully vaccinated, with 85045 at 65.4 percent, 85048 at 58.8 percent and 85044 at 55.7 percent.
That data – which does not measure vaccinations within school district boundaries – show lower vaccination rates for Tempe, where 48.2 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated – slightly higher than Phoenix’s 44.6 percent, according to data released last week by the county.
Data released last week by the county health department show a moderate level of COVID-19 transmission within the boundaries of both Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts.
Kyrene was recorded with 35 cases per 100,000 and positive new test results were in the low transmission category at 3.2 percent. Tempe Union was recorded 37 cases per 100,000 and a similarly low 4.8 percent positivity.
But Tempe Union also gets students from Laveen, where there is a high transmission level with 74 cases per 100,000 and a 13 percent positivity rate.
Humble said the mask mandate ban had been in the works for days and condemned state Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ for keeping silent. DHS did not respond to an AFN request for comment.
He also rapped Ducey for approving the measure.
“From a public health point of view and local control point of view, it’s also hypocritical because he keeps saying he’s in favor of school choice. Well, this definitely takes away choice from parents. There’s no district in the whole state where they can take their kid – especially one who is immunocompromised – that’s going to have assurances that the faculty and students are going to be wearing masks.”
As for what happens if there is a time when virus spread levels, Epstein said districts have lost a valuable tool for protecting not just those on campus but the broader community.
“It is possible that many more children could end up with only distance-learning as an option because of this regrettable law,” she said. “It is the opposite of choices in schools. It is the opposite of local control. Most importantly, it is the opposite of safeguarding public health, the health of our children.” ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.