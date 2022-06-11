Lakes course closed again for seeding, completion

To the dismay of local duffers, the nine holes at Ahwatukee Golf Lakes Golf Course that had been opened the last few months have closed and will stay that way until at least Sept. 1 – if not slightly longer.
But Terry Duggan, president of Ahwatukee Golf Properties and a key aide to Wilson Gee, a principal in course owner ALCR, said the closure is a prelude to a better playing field once the site is fully operational.
Duggan said that when half of the 18-hole course was opened early this year, it had only been over-seeded with rye grass – and Bermuda grass is essential as a base for a golf course’s long life.
“We only over-seeded that nine with rye grass,” he said. “There’s no Bermuda at all.
“So we’ve already killed the rye grass that was there,” he continued. “Right now we’re prepping all 18 holes for seed and sod. So, on the west side we’re going to start on June 13…Then the back nine will be the week after.”
And within a month, he said, people will start seeing grass return to the entire 105-acre site, whose
2013 closure triggered an 8-year legal fight waged
by residents Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin for
its restoration.
That legal fight is supposed to end Sept. 1, the date a judge set two years ago for the course’s complete reopening.
Duggan said he is hoping the judge now enforcing the order will allow a delay of an undetermined length to “give it a little bit more time for that Bermuda grass to mature and to get established and all that before we over-seed it the first time” with rye grass.
He added that crews also are working on other aspects of the course’s restoration. The empty lake on the west side is finally being refilled, he said, and the rest of the electrical system is being put in place.
“We’re continuously moving forward,” he said.
Swain over the weekend posted on social media that the work could have been proceeding faster if Gee had hired more people.
A special master appointed by Superior Court Judge Sara Agne is overseeing the work and must file regular reports on its progress with her.
That appointment earlier this year of Mark J. Woodward, a nationally recognized golf course construction and design expert, came after the judge ruled Gee in contempt of court for violated Judge Theodore Campagnolo’s three-stage timeline for restoring the executive course.
Gee has vowed to comply with that order, though he wll not be rebuilding anew clubhouse. Instead he is planning a “field office type” building with a changing area, bathrooms and possibly a pro shop. He also has said he does not plan to allow golf karts on the site.
