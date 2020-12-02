Tamarisk trees, also known as the salt cedars, are taking root along many rivers in the southwest and devastating riparian wildlife.
Although the flowering evergreen looks harmless, it is considered an invasive plant species.
“What we’re trying to do is educate people about how it can grow,” said Rusty Lloyd, executive director of RiversEdge West. “It can impact the water quantity just based on its growth form.”
All riparian trees require massive amounts of water, Lloyd said, but tamarisk roots suck cottonwoods and willows dry and can lead to the extinction of native plant species, which in turn can result in the extinction of wildlife.
RiversEdge West, formerly known as the Tamarisk Coalition, is a nonprofit that works to educate, remove and manage invasive plant species from Kansas to California.
Founded in 1999, the organization teamed with the Bureau of Land Management and dozens of private landowners to create the Dolores River Restoration Partnership in 2018 and removed 31 acres of tamarisk stands in southwestern Colorado and eastern Utah.
They revegetated 35 acres by seeding and planting native trees and re-sprouted 94 acres of treated tamarisks.
Plant removal and replacement is important because tamarisks were never meant for the Southwest, Lloyd said.
Because of their beautiful pink and purple flowers, the trees were brought into the United States during the 1800’s for “ornamental purposes.”
Lloyd said the dam building projects during the 1940s and 50s allowed them to strengthen and grow.
“It changed the hydrology of a lot of our rivers and allowed the tamarisks to take hold,” he said.
Many states and companies work with RiversEdge West, including Salt River Project.
SRP Supervisor of Vegetation Maintenance and Management Matt Goodnight said full removal of this pesky plant is a chore.
“If you cut down a tamarisk and don’t apply any type of growth inhibition, such as stump treatment of herbicide,” said Goodnight, “they’re going to grow right back and where you had a single stem is gonna grow back with multiple stems – could be six to eight – and shoot right back into the power lines.”
Goodnight described the trees as “dominant.” He cited an incident from “a number of years ago” near Thomas and 64th Street on the border of Scottsdale and Phoenix, where SRP had to intervene to prevent a possible flood.
A canal on those cross streets became swamped with salt cedars so the City of Scottsdale created a maintenance agreement with SRP.
“We would have to go out and prune them annually because they were providing shade for a bike trail,” said Goodnight.
Roots started to grow into the canal, compromising the security of the bank. The Bureau of Reclamation stepped in, said Goodnight, encouraging the removal of all trees which took SRP eight crews and several weeks.
“If something were to happen to that canal bank,” said Goodnight. “It could potentially flood a lot of homes that were west of the canal.”
Kelly Kessler, wildlife biologist at the Tonto National Forest said tamarisks are most densely clustered in dammed areas.
“Risks to wildlife include an increased potential for wildfire,” she added in an email response. “Flammability increases with the build-up of dead and senescent woody material.”
This year, a fire in the Tonto National Forest devastated almost 3,000 acres and invasive grass species that “grew like gangbusters due to a wet winter” contributed to the flames, said Taiga Rohrer, Tonto’s fire staff officer.
However, a clump of tamarisks around a recreational area could be detrimental, Rohrer said.
The tamarisk is incredibly adaptive to fire, Lloyd said, explaining that it can burn, survive and thrive by regrowing stronger.
“It could exacerbate some of the effects of climate change already happening on some of our Western river systems,” said Lloyd.
Previous scientific modeling hints that a million acres are covered by tamarisks which take years to fully uproot and replace, said Lloyd. However, Lloyd and Kessler agreed that because of constant growth, a number is impossible to calculate.
RiverEdge West continues to work on river health issues with several areas of interest including research, education and wildlife.
Information: riversedgewest.org/get-involved/donate.
