Phoenix may expand internet service options

Phoenix may take the first step today, June 21, toward opening more internet service options for residents.
City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee will consider an administration request for permission to develop a framework for transactions with – and licensing of – companies building and operating fiber-optic networks.
An administration report released last week said the request would be the first step toward providing “fiber-to-the home services that will allow residential customers to have access to high-speed internet services.”
Fiber-optic networks are considered the new gold standard for digital connectivity.
These high-speed communication links comprise cables containing strands of glass thinner than a human hair that transmit information in the form of infrared light pulses.
One optical fiber can carry 90,000 television channels and three million voice calls.
Fiber optic networks dwarf their aging cable counterparts with bigger bandwidth, higher speeds, longer distances and higher resistance to corrosion and other damage.
The council report notes that Mesa officials last year approved licenses for five companies to provide fiber-to-the-home services.
AT&T Gigapower and Google Fiber obtained similar permission from Gilbert and Chandler and now those two companies, as well as Desert iNet, want similar permission from Phoenix.
In theory, the framework sought by the administration could give residents more options for internet service providers than exist in Phoenix today, possibly spurring more competitive pricing.
According to the website bestneighborhood.org, six legacy internet service providers currently serve various parts of Phoenix and three boast a fiber optic network.
To provide those services, each new company that obtains a city license would likely be digging “microtrenches” along city streets to lay fiber optic cable.
Those trenches are slots cut into the road about 2 inches wide and a foot deep and are placed as close to the curb as possible.
Mesa’s contracts with four companies require micro-trenching because it minimizes construction time and traffic disruption.
Fiber installations also have above-ground structures associated with them, similar to the utility cabinets and pedestals associated with current broadband internet service providers.
While it is possible for multiple providers to obtain permission to dig trenches in the same neighborhood – thus giving homes several providers to choose from – experts normally consider that unlikely.
“You could have four different right-of-way users today go through if they were so inclined. The way that we see the market playing out is not necessarily that,” said Ian Linssen, assistant to the Mesa city manager.
Mesa officials hope the framework they have provided for fiber optic cabling will help bridge the “digital divide” between people who can afford internet services and those who can’t.
That also has long been a goal of Phoenix officials, who felt a greater urgency in achieving it when the pandemic forced widespread school closings.
During the pandemic, Phoenix spent millions of its federal pandemic relief funding to expand its public Wi-Fi coverage outside nearly 50 libraries and community, senior and recreation centers to ensure all students have internet access.
The city’s focus at that time was on digital equity, though it only provided students with 13 hours of internet access a day to participate in distance learning and navigate online tools.
Residents also could connect their devices daily for 13 hours to access the free public internet service by sitting in the parking lot of a participating facility or in a public area at the location.
In most cases, the Wi-Fi signal was the strongest closer to the building and residents would have to bring their own laptop, smartphone, or tablet.
Mesa’s framework gives fiber optic companies the option of waiving some annual fees by installing their infrastructure in less lucrative neighborhoods or subsidizing services to low-income residents.
One Mesa city staff report said one provider, SiFi, had agreed to provide discounted broadband services to 30,000 low-income households in return for a waiver of its annual right-of-way fee to the city.
The Phoenix report released last week makes no mention of similar plans.
But the report reflects a move clearly in its infancy with numerous details that still need to be worked out.
It focuses on what needs to be done to create the initial framework.
Noting that the City Code covers licenses for cable TV gas pipelines, telecommunication services and small wireless providers, the report says it “does not have a chapter to allow network infrastructure services to be installed and operated in the right-of-way.”
“The City is working with network infrastructure service providers to develop City Code changes so that these companies may install fiber-optic cabling in the City’s rights-of-way to provide high-speed internet access to residential customers through a (fiber to the home) services network,” it states.
Completing that network for residents could take four to six years, it adds.
“At this time, the use of trenching and horizontal directional drilling processes will be used for installation,” it states.
“The new code section will establish the framework for the license, the basis for the long-term agreement with these companies, and will outline the financial terms and payments that companies will remit to reimburse the City for services provided in the installation and operation of their networks, and a fee for the use of the right of way,” it adds.
If it gets the green light from council, administration staff would then develop a detailed set of regulations for approval later this year.
“The new Code section will propose a license fee based on a gross revenues from (fiber to the home) customers and/or a linear foot fee. In addition, the companies will reimburse the City for plan review and permits, inspections, right-of-way management and other fees for staff time that are directly related to the construction, operation and repair of the facilities required” for each provider’s network,” the council report states.
Only a few months passed between the time that Mesa requested proposals from fiber optic companies and Google Fiber began offering its service in select neighborhoods, offering 1 gigabit for $70 a month.
Residents of the west Mesa neighborhood where it went live two months
ago raved about the service’s speed and reliability.
Mesa officials did note that fiber optic providers had to also seek approval from HOAs to get access to local roads. That likely would also be the case in Phoenix.
