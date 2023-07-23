Ahwatukee VPC to consider controversial city parking proposal

The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee is scheduled July 24 to consider a rezoning request from St. Benedict’s Catholic Church to allow for a senior care home on its 48th Street campus.
But that request could be overshadowed by a debate that has involved other village planning committees over Phoenix’s proposed reduction of minimum parking requirements for new multifamily developments and a proposal allowing small unattached dwelling units in the backyards and other areas of single-family residents’ lots.
The Ahwatukee VPC is one of four that have yet to make a recommendation on the parking amendment to city Zoning Code requirements. Of the 11 that have considered the measure, seven voted against, they voted in favor and one failed to have a legal quorum for a vote.
Those votes – and emails obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News – reflect a citywide debate pitting advocates for housing affordability and a reduced urban heat island against people concerned about too apartment dwellers parking on their neighborhood streets.
That debate could come to the Ahwatukee VPC when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the community room at Pecos Center.
How much the Ahwatukee VPC will get done – if it even actually meets – will depend on whether enough committee members show up to comprise a quorum.
The last two monthly meetings were canceled. The June session was scrapped before anyone could even gather because not enough members indicated in advance that they planned to attend.
If the meeting does get off the ground without a quorum, city staff and the developer in St. Benedict’s project will still be allowed to make their presentations.
But the panel will not be able to make a formal recommendation to the city Planning Commission.
The commission – which does not need to follow village planning committee recommendations – is slated to meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Council Chambers in City Hall.
It will consider both Zoning Code amendments and the St. Benedict’s request and vote its recommendations for City Council’s final action, which would occur likely in September.
Elder care giant involved
St. Benedict’s wants to build a high-end 138-unit senior facility on its 19.2-acre campus just south of Chandler Boulevard.
Though the proposal was submitted to the city Planning and Development Department in May, staff had not completed its review by AFN’s print deadline.
Representing St. Benedict’s, Shea Connelly Development of Scottsdale wants to rezone 4.62 acres to accommodate the facility.
The facility would house 66 independent living units, 44 assisted living quarters and 28 memory care residences.
Canadian senior care giant Cogir Senior Living would manage the facility, which would be located behind the church and adjacent to the ballfields behind St. John Bosco Catholic School.
Shea Connelly is seeking a rezoning of the parcel from a Commercial Park/General Commerce Park classification to an R-3A residential zoning, which it says is compatible with the zoning of the area north and east of the campus.
Site plans submitted to the city show that the facility would have three stories and stand almost 600 feet from 48th Street.
It would be “discreetly located in the rear of the campus and well-screened from view,” the developer says, adding that will “give residents a feeling of privacy and mitigate any perceived impact on the neighboring community.
“The elder care facility will boast three enclosed courtyards with a combined total of approximately 21,417 square feet, which is nearly double outdoor space required by city code,” Shea Connelly said.
Montreal-based Cogir Senior Living Communities owns or manages 63 facilities in eight states and Canada, according to its website. It owns eight senior facilities in Arizona, with two each in Scottsdale and Mesa and one each in Peoria, Marana, Glendale and Chandler.
Cogir Senior Living is part of Canada-based Cogir Real Estate, which was founded in 1995 as a multifaceted real estate development and management company.
Its senior living arm boasts that it is “passionate about customer service – with a human commitment.”
Like many high-end independent living facilities across the nation, it boasts fine dining options and other “amenities you’d expect at a fine hotel.” Shea Connelly also developed a range of commercial and residential projects, including three senior living facilities in the Valley.
Bitter debate over parking
Meanwhile, the Ahwatukee VPC also will consider the latest two proposed amendments to the Phoenix Zoning Code that are aimed at increasing the options for adorable housing development.
The first two of at least four proposed Zoning Code amendments were approved by City Council on June 28.
They impacted mobile home parks, including one that gave the parks more options to expand rather than close and displaced often lower-income residents.
Of the two amendments coming before the Ahwatukee VPC on Monday, a move to relax the city’s minimum parking regulations for new multifamily developments has generated a little-known controversy across Phoenix this month.
That controversy is reflected in a number of emails exchanged mostly among members of various VPCs across Phoenix..
In a July 13 email to all VPCs, Encanto Village Planning Committee member Nicole Rodriguez urged her counterparts to approve the reduction of the parking space minimum for new multifamily projects on both affordability and environmental grounds.
“One of the greatest, if not the greatest, impacts to housing costs and urban heat issues is the current nonsensical parking minimum requirements we burden ourselves with,” Rodriquez wrote. “Burdens that have real impacts to our quality of life – housing affordability and heat.”
She ripped city zoning code standards “that have exponentially exacerbated Phoenix heat island issues and weakened communities economically,” calling the amendment “the first step towards a reform to parking requirements that will more closely meet parking demand.”
“Current parking requirements challenge the small-scale development and the non-mega rich developers that would otherwise have opportunity to affordably develop housing and without the high costs of legal representation if a parking variance is desired,” the author said.
She contended the current minimum parking requirements “lack theory and data” and “are so extreme that we require more than needed parking even for suburban parts of Phoenix.
“And the cost of developing parking falls back on the people buying or renting in a multi-family complex,” the author continued, citing the developer costs of $10,000 per open space and $35,000 to $55,000 per garage space that are “passed down to the people paying for the housing – whether renting or buying.”
Heat islands vs. neighborhoods
“The only woes heard from a few are possible increased parking on public streets – public streets,” Rodriguez said.
The author apparently was referring to a Paradise Valley resident who complained that it took her 14 minutes to drive to the Desert View VPC meeting. The citizen reportedly said that if there had been no parking lot where it was held, she’d have to spend three hours taking a bus there.
One resident called her argument “silly nonsense,” adding that “anyone can exaggerate an anecdote about the shortcomings of the Valley’s public transit services.”
Noting the Desert View VPC meetings are held in the Paradise Valley Community Center and the parking proposal applies only to apartment complexes, the email ridiculed the argument, stating:
“This amendment is only about minimums. Ultimately the market will determine the amount of parking that is actually built in new developments—builders are free to build more parking if they think that’s what the market wants. Cities retain the ability to regulate street parking regardless of these minimums.”
“It’s disappointing – but not surprising –that some of our VPCs are putting their heads in the asphalt,” he wrote, adding:
“There are many ways to regulate the parking challenges of living in a city without mandating oceans of asphalt that amplify the heat island effect and make the city less livable for all.”
That email drew a defense from another resident, who said the woman’s “very valid points” reflected “what happens if you have to depend on the City of Phoenix’s substandard public transportation.
“It doesn’t matter what the parking situation is at one’s destination if you have no room to park your car at your residence,” the author said, contending amendment has “many other problems” and that the city should “look for a workable solution to solve this problem, without turning Phoenix into New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago.”
A member of the Desert View VPC emailed the primary reasons for opposing the parking amendment change “were an undeveloped public transit system in the City, faulty logic in assuming that affordable housing doesn’t need as much parking, walking in 100 degree plus weather to reach the few public transit points that exist, streets jammed with parked cars, insufficient provisions for visitors, poorly crafted plans for residents to park on streets.”
That drew a caustic response from a defender of the proposal, who wrote: “Other committees have voted for it. They understood the parking reform (amendment) does not lead to people parking on the streets, but that the proposed (amendment) will no longer require excessive underutilized parking that inevitably leads to increased housing costs.
“But you keep doing you.”
The debate shifted to a debate on whether the VPC members from various parts of the city could even email each other their thoughts on the parking amendment.
The vice chair of the Estrella VPC started that email discussion when she noted that much of the public discussion about the parking amendment could never be held because several VPCs in the city did not have a quorum.
“Arizona’s open meeting law prohibits having these discussions outside of public meetings when enough members are present to constitute a quorum,” she wrote.
“Let’s have the debate,” she continued. “I look forward to it! In the public forum, where it belongs. The right thing to do is to remove ourselves from this private debate. …I respectfully request that discussion of agenda items end now.”
That triggered a tart response from a neighborhood organization leader, who sarcastically wrote:
“While I do genuinely appreciate a pat on the head from the local VPC hall monitor – I take exception to your conclusion that anyone in this thread violated Open Meeting Law.”
“There’s no question we should respect and follow the law,” he continued, “but we shouldn’t let irrational fear of 'good government' laws chill the very purpose of VPCs.
“Arbitrarily locking ourselves in an intellectual solitary confinement that causes us to forget why we’re serving our communities is honoring neither the letter nor spirit of (the Open Meeting Law).”
